LEWA donates 100K worth of items

Bereng Mpaki

LESOTHO Electricity and Water Authority (LEWA) this week donated grocery hampers worth M10 000 each, to ten orphanage homes across the country.

LEWA’s public relations officer, Sebusi Khanyela said that the orphanages were identified through the assistance of the Ministry of Social Development.

“The criteria used to select the beneficiaries was based on registration and vulnerability status. Each orphanage was allowed to identify its needs and household essentials to the value of M10 000,” Mr Khanyela said.

He added that they found it worthy to donate grocery hampers during the festive season since Christmas is a time of joy and gift giving.

“LEWA is pleased to contribute towards making a difference in changing other people’s lives,” Mr Khanyela said.

“Christmas is the time of giving and celebration of love, joy and peace. These grocery hampers are a symbol of LEWA’s love and care for those struggling to make ends meet.

“LEWA also realized that the COVID-19 Pandemic has decreased economic opportunities and has placed homes and other minority groups to live through hand-to mouth supplies,” Mr Khanyela said.

The orphanages to receive the hampers are the Apostolic Faith Mission and Beautiful Gate in Maseru; St Cecelia in Berea; Touching Tiny Lives (Mokhotlong); One Day Foundation (Butha-Buthe) Phelisanong Centre (Leribe); Matholeng Safe House (Mafeteng); St Camillus (Mohale’s Hoek); Pulane Children’s Home (Quthing); and Rachel Children’s Home in Qacha’s Nek.