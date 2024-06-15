Letlailana blasts Matlanyane over dress code 

Mohloai Mpesi

THE National Assembly descended into drama before is adjournment for the winter break on Friday after Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Retšelisitsoe Matlanyane, was bashed for her “unparliamentary dress code” by outspoken legislator Rethabile Letlailana.

This was after All Basotho Convention (ABC) legislator, Lebohang Hlaele, had been kicked out of the House for “not respecting” its dress code by Speaker Tlohang Sekhamane. Mr Hlaele was dressed in a grey suit and a polo-neck, without a tie, earning him the Speaker’s rebuke.

It seems Mr Letlaina decided to use Dr Matlanyane to exert revenge on behalf of a fellow opposition legislator.

Dr Matlanyane had appeared confident that she was dressed to kill on the day in a tight beige trouser suit that exposed her curviness.

But Mr Letlailana, the former ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) legislator for Lithoteng, who recently crossed the floor to the main opposition Democratic Congress (DC), was not impressed.

He expressed his disdain over Dr Matlanyane’s outfit calling the Speaker to boot her out of the House as well. He said the outfit was “unsavoury” in his eyes and he had to look the other way whenever the minister left her seat to chat with her fellow RFP colleagues.

Without mincing his words, the new DC lawmaker dismissed Dr Matlanyane’s dress code as “shameful and unparliamentary”.

Dr Matlanyane was resplendent in the elegant beige coloured two-piece trouser suit. Mr Letlailana was miffed by the fact that her pants were too tight and part of her flesh was almost spilling out of the trousers, exposing part of her backside not adequately covered by the jacket.

“I am aware that the house is still fixing the standing orders, among them the dress code issue. I am worried about the current situation, wherein the Minister of Finance and Development Planning keeps on going up and down,” Mr Letlailana said.

“Today she is busier than all the other days. But her dress code, when she stands up, we become ashamed. Every time when she stands up, I must look in the other direction. It is a very shaming view to look at,” he said amid laughter from his opposition colleagues.

Mr Letlailana then made an impassioned plea to his fellow MPs, to dress decently and “in a manner that Members of Parliament should dress”.

“…There should be no people coming to the house dressed in a shameful way like this,” Mr Letlailana said pointing at Dr Matlanyane.

“All men and women who understand the importance of this house, they should help us to protect its integrity.” Dr Matlanyane did not appear bothered by the excoriation.

The DC’s proportional representation (PR) legislator, Maimane Maphathe, joined in the fray, criticising MPs for wearing what he described as “street trousers” and “training shoes”.

Mr Maphathe pointed at Prime Minister Sam Matekane who attended the sitting, as well as the RFP’s Thaba-Bosiu constituency legislator, Isaac Malebaleba, whom he berated for “dressing in an informal manner”. He demanded their ejection as well.

“When you look at the government’s side, some MPs are dressed in masisa-a-likhaki (street trousers) and training shoes, which is not a parliamentary dress code,” Mr Maphathe said.

“They should also leave the house, if they refuse, we should all walk in front of you (ntetekoane-a-uele).”

At this juncture, Mr Sekhamane challenged, “all those who are not dressed in a parliamentary way” to leave the House.” But none left.

“You (Speaker) said those who are not properly dressed should leave. They should follow Mr Hlaele. But if you want us to call out names, I will start. Prime Minister, you are not well dressed as the head of government. MP for Thaba-Bosiu you are not well dressed,” Mr Maphathe continued.

Mr Matekane was wearing a tie with a zip sweater inside.

Mr Sekhamane was swift to rebuke Mr Maphathe for disrespecting the premier. He then adjourned the House for its mandatory winter recess.

Meanwhile, parliament is in the process of reviewing its standing orders to require formal attire for all MPs attending its sessions.

“The formal attire for male MPs shall be a lounge suit, a pair of long trousers, a tie, and a jacket,” the proposed new standing order partly reads.

“The formal attire for female Members of Parliament shall be a formal dress, dress suit or skirt suit or seshoeshoe dress (with tops short or long sleeved and dresses on or below the knee) or formal executive trouser suit.

“Sleeveless garments, khaki, chinos, denim, hoodies, sportswear, casual shoes, trainers or bearing a similar effect, shall not be considered as formal attire.”