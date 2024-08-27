Lesotho welcomes Chinese new ambassador 

…discloses that China-Africa trade has reached historic USD$282 billion

Mohloai Mpesi

THE prestigious Avani Maseru Hotel was a hub of elegance and excitement on Tuesday evening as dignitaries gathered in their finest attire to welcome the newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Lesotho, Yang Xiaokum.

The grand reception was a testament to the deepening ties between China and Africa, marked by a historic peak in trade between the two regions, which reached a staggering USD$282.1 billion last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoane; Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation Nthati Moorosi; Natural Resources Mohlomi Moleko; Labour and Employment Tšeliso Mokhosi; Environment and Forestry Letsema Adontši; Health Selibe Mochoboroane; Trade, Industry and Business Development Mokhethi Shelile; Law and Justice Richard Ramoeletsi and Minister in Prime Minister’s Office Limpho Tau were among the dignitaries dressed to kill, reflecting the optimism and forward-looking spirit that characterised the day’s events.

Ambassador Xiaokum, making his return to Africa after 30 years, looked every bit the statesman in a blue suit and tie, exuding confidence and authority. His arrival in Lesotho was on 28 June 2024, following the end of the term of former Ambassador Lei Kezhong. It marks a new chapter in China-Lesotho relations, with promises of continued growth and cooperation.

In his remarks, Ambassador Xiaokum highlighted the remarkable achievements under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), established 24 years ago as a platform for collective dialogue and cooperation.

“In 2023, China-Africa trade reached a historic peak of $282.1 billion, 26 times that of 2000. By the end of 2022, China’s direct investment stock in Africa exceeded USD$40 billion, nearly a hundredfold increase from 2000, he said.

“Chinese enterprises have completed over USD$400 billion in contracted projects across Africa, with more than 3300 Chinese enterprises investing and operating in various African countries.

“In Lesotho, iconic projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) include the Parliament Building, National Library, ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre, and the Lesotho-China Fellowship Collegiate. Other notable projects encompass the Mafeteng Solar Power Plant, the Maseru District Hospital and Eye Clinic, officially opened in May this year, and the 91-kilometer Mpiti to Sehlaba-Thebe Road.”

Mr Xiaokum further stated that China and Africa have worked together to align the Belt and Road Initiatives with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and the development strategies of African countries under the FOCAC framework.

“The initiatives proposed by China at FOCAC meetings in modernising agriculture, industrialisation, and human resources training are well-aligned with Lesotho’s priorities. Lesotho is currently formulating a new national development strategy, focusing on enhancing the added value of its industries and sustainable development capabilities.”

He also highlighted the deepening exchanges and mutual learning between China and Africa, noting that both regions have unique historical cultures and governance philosophies.

“The concept of ‘Ubuntu’ (humanity) aligns with the idea of a community with a shared future for mankind. China and Africa share a deep bond rooted in mutual understanding and friendship among their peoples.

“China-Africa cooperation extends to grassroots levels, reaching every corner of the continent. Under FOCAC, China has provided over 100 000 government scholarships, established more than 60 Confucius institutes and around 50 Confucius classrooms, and dispatched 20 000 medical team members who have treated approximately 200 million patients across the continent,” he said.

He noted that in Lesotho, they had offered more than 300 scholarships and 4200 short-term training opportunities among others.

“Here in Lesotho, we have provided one Confucius Classroom, and 18 medical teams. These medical teams have treated over 200 000 patients and delivered more than 10 000 newborns.”

The ambassador’s words were met with nods of approval from the assembled guests, who were treated to a lavish display of Lesotho’s finest hospitality.

For his part, Minister Mpotjoane spoke of the flourishing partnership between Lesotho and China, noting developments in key sectors such as agriculture, energy, education, and health.

“We are optimistic that under your leadership, the friendship between Lesotho and China will ascend to new heights, delivering tangible benefits for both our nations.

“In recent years, the partnership between the Kingdom of Lesotho and the People’s Republic of China has thrived across various sectors, including infrastructure development, education, health, agriculture, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

“As we look to the future, we recognise the importance of governance exchanges in fostering a transparent and accountable system that benefits all Basotho,” Mr Mpotjoane said.

He said the government of Lesotho was steadfast in its commitment to combating corruption and upholding good governance. Additionally, Lesotho is looking forward to participating in the upcoming FOCAC Summit, set to take place in Beijing in September.

“We are committed to promoting good governance, the rule of law, and the fight against corruption. Ambassador, your role will be crucial in facilitating dialogue and exchanges that can enhance our governance framework and enable us to share best practices.

“Today, I stand before you with a full embrace of the concept that transcends borders and unites mankind in our shared pursuit of peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

“Considering the initiatives proposed by your country, namely, the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilisation Initiative, which serve as frameworks for fostering cooperation and addressing global challenges. We are optimistic that pathways and corridors to a brighter future are opening.

“As we look forward to participating in the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation next month, let us embrace these initiatives to create a world that is open, inclusive, and sustainable, one that reflects shared values and aspirations,” Mr Mpotjoane said.