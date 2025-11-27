Leribe police in fraud and robbery scandal 

Kabelo Masoabi

TWO Leribe police officers are accused of conniving with a 49-year-old woman, Ntebaleng Chaka, to defraud ‘Mammethe Maphokoane of M5000.

Chaka appeared before Magistrate Thoora Semela in the Leribe Magistrate Court this week facing robbery and fraud charges, while her co-accused are yet to be arraigned.

According to the charge sheet, Chaka, from Hlotse Lisemeng 1, conspired with these two police officers to deceive an unsuspecting Ms Maphokoane into purchasing non-existent mercury.

Chaka allegedly orchestrated the scam by arranging a meeting place where the victim, a Mosotho woman currently working in South Africa, would be robbed of her money.

Prosecutor, Advocate Tholang Lepheane, told the court that the victim had approached the accused seeking help in finding someone who could supply mercury. This sparked a negotiation over the potential sale, highlighting the victim’s keen interest in acquiring the substance for unspecified purposes.

However, during the meeting at the agreed location, uniformed police officers reportedly stormed the house, demanding money from the victim while assaulting her at gunpoint.

It later emerged that these officers, who pretended to be effecting an arrest, were actually part of Chaka’s criminal scheme.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Chaka and the implicated officers, who have not yet appeared in court.

Chaka is expected to appear again before Magistrate Semela tomorrow (Friday).

Matlameng man convicted for assaulting own chief

Meanwhile, the Leribe Magistrate Court has sentenced a Matlameng man, Lehlohonolo Thuele, to five years in prison or a M5000 fine for assaulting his chief, Mosuoane Thethe.

The court heard that Thuele (35) attacked the 72-year-old chief with a knobkerrie, inflicting severe head injuries and a broken arm, while also brandishing a knife during the assault.

Delivering the verdict, Magistrate Thoora Semela emphasised that the assault of a public figure of such high standing reflects poorly on the accused and warrants severe punishment.

“It is shocking to hear that a subject has attacked a public leader. It is also shocking that a 35-year-old man would assault a 72-year-old man with such force, potentially leaving the victim paralysed or even costing him his life, as indicated in the medical reports,” Magistrate Semela said.

The accused, who earns a living herding cattle, including those belonging to his father, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following his conviction on Monday, he expressed remorse and apologised to the chief for his actions. He also told the court he would be able to pay the fine, as he owns many cattle.

In a separate case, two herd boys from Ha Sebotha, Sebetsa Khobai (27) and Namane Maraisane (23), face charges for stabbing Khutliso Tšabeha on 14 November 2025.

The prosecution stated that the two accused stabbed the victim with a sharp object with the intent to inflict serious injury. The victim has since been discharged from hospital.

Both defendants were released on M800 bail.