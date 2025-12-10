December 12, 2025
IEC Lesotho ranked among top four in Africa for electoral integrity

The Independent Electoral Commission of Lesotho (IEC) has earned a prestigious continental accolade after the Electoral Integrity Global Report 2025 ranked Lesotho fourth in Africa for the quality and credibility of its electoral processes.

According to the statement released by the Commission, the ranking affirms the significant progress Lesotho has made in strengthening the administration, transparency, and integrity of its elections. It also reflects international recognition of the reforms, systems, and improved operational standards implemented in recent years.

The achievement was announced as Lesotho participated in the 27th Annual General Conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC Countries (ECF-SADC) in Eswatini from 1 to 5 December 2025. The forum was held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence and Elections: Threats and Opportunities.”

The conference offered a platform for election management bodies across the SADC region to engage on emerging technologies, challenges, and innovations shaping modern electoral practices. IEC Lesotho’s participation came at a time when the country’s electoral advancements are receiving growing international acknowledgment.

 

