Govt hands over vehicles, blankets to LCS

Seithati Motsoeneng

THE government has handed over nine brand-new vehicles and 3000 blankets to the Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS), reaffirming its commitment to justice, security, and human dignity.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the LCS grounds on Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister, Nthomeng Majara, said the event was more than just a transfer of resources — it marked a strategic investment in the safety, efficiency, and humane treatment of inmates across the country.

“This occasion symbolises our unwavering dedication to building a correctional system that upholds the principles of justice, security, and human rights,” Ms Majara said.

The vehicles, which will be used for inmate transfers, health emergencies, rehabilitation programmes, and administrative operations, are critical tools in ensuring the effective running of correctional facilities.

Minister of Law and Justice, Richard Ramoeletsi, and Acting LCS Commissioner, Matingoe Phamotse, received the vehicles and blankets.

Ms Majara said transport was central to the core mandate of the correctional system — safeguarding the public, ensuring lawful inmate management, and facilitating inmates’ eventual reintegration into society.

“Vehicles are not merely machines; they are instruments of justice, security, and rehabilitation. They enable us to protect the public, uphold the rule of law, and provide humane treatment to inmates, including access to medical care and participation in community-based programmes.”

She underscored the importance of secure transport in correctional operations, noting that the safe movement of inmates between facilities, courts, and health services was vital to public safety.

“The law recognises the importance of mechanised escorts to prevent escapes and ensure accountability during transfers.”

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to aligning correctional practices with international standards, including the United Nations Mandela Rules and the Bangkok Rules on the Treatment of Women Prisoners.

“Deprivation of liberty does not mean deprivation of dignity,” she said, adding that inmates retain their constitutional rights to health, justice, and humane treatment.”

The government also provided 3000 blankets to ensure inmates are treated with dignity and protected from harsh weather conditions.

“Providing basic necessities such as clothing and blankets is part of our mandate to uphold human rights and prevent cruel and degrading treatment,” Ms Majara said.

She acknowledged the resource limitations faced by the correctional system but expressed optimism that ongoing reforms and investments would improve conditions and operational efficiency.

“The event also underscored the government’s broader agenda for correctional reform, including staff welfare, training, and infrastructure development.”

Ms Majara called on all stakeholders to work together to build a correctional system that is secure, humane, and just — one that not only safeguards society but also transforms lives through rehabilitation and respect for human dignity.

“Let us move forward with resolve, confident that by strengthening corrections, we strengthen justice, public safety, and the foundations of our democracy.”