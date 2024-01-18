Govt angers taxi owners

…as dept of transport stretches cabs (4+1) routes

Seithati Mphatsoane

THE government’s decision to allow mini-cabs, popularly known as 4+1s, to operate beyond a 10-kilometre radius has angered operators of bigger public transport vehicles who have accused the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of killing their businesses.

The Department of Transport announced this week that 4+1s, which carry a maximum of four passengers, would now be allowed to transport passengers to areas beyond the 10km radius from Maseru Central to as far as Masowe and Ha ‘Nelese.

According to Transport Commissioner, Mathabo Tṧosane, urban Maseru had expanded beyond the 10km distance from town and therefore it was only prudent for 4+1s to be allowed to stretch their routes as well.

She said 4+1s were introduced to facilitate urban mobility. Regulations had to be thus amended to enable them to achieve that objective.

“Regulation 8 of the D-permit holders (4+1) allows them to only operate within 10 kilometers radius of town which the department has decided to amend to allow them to now operate within the urban area boundaries which have stretched beyond the initial 10km radius,” said Ms Tṧosane.

She said the bigger 15-seater taxis and other larger minibuses did not offer convenience to commuters as they often had to wait to get full before departing unlike 4+1s which were smaller and filled quickly.

“It does not make sense that Masowe community members cannot access mini-taxis because they are beyond the 10km radius of operation though they are still within the urban council boundaries,” she said.

However, Ms Tṧosane said they were yet to implement the amended regulations after receiving objections from operators of larger taxis.

Contacted for comment, the Maseru Region Taxi Operators (MRTO) Chairman, Mokete Jonase, expressed frustration at the government’s decision, saying it had not considered their concerns.

“They always do things the way they deem fit without considering the impact of their decisions on our businesses even though we would have tabled our grievances.

“We are at a point where the transport business is now uncontrollable because of that department (of transport),” said Mr Jonase.

He said, although 4+1s operators may perceive the change as advantageous to them, it came at extra petrol costs as the extension of the radius did not change the M13 price those smaller taxis charged commuters.

Furthermore, another minibus owner, Montsi Montsi, said he was unhappy with the government’s decision which he claimed was going to paralyse his business.

“Our minibus taxi business is on the verge of collapsing because the 4+1s have been allowed to take over the local taxi business…..

“The department seems not to care about our business because it is obsessed with only supporting the mini-taxis…,” said an angry Mr Montsi.