Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Former PS, LPB Chief Sales Officer charged with fraud 

by Lesotho Times
Mathabo Tšehlo

Moorosi Tsiane 

THE Lesotho Post Bank (LPB) Chief Sales Officer, ‘Mathabo Tšehlo, and former Ministry of Gender and Youth, Sport and Recreation Principal Secretary (PS), Tjoetsane Seoka, appeared before Magistrate Thamae Thamae yesterday, charged with fraud. 

According to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), Ms Tšehlo, in collaboration with Mr Seoka, allegedly made false representations to the bank. 

They entered into a fraudulent car rental scheme with the government under the name of the late Mpho Seboka. It is also alleged that they opened a bank account under Seboka’s name, through which they received money from the government. 

Tjoetsane Seoka

When the account was frozen due to missing Know Your Client (KYC) documents, the two accused reportedly falsely claimed that Ms Seboka was still alive and submitted her national identity card to the bank to reactivate the account. 

“The government has a car rental scheme that allows Basotho to rent out their vehicles to the government. Under the scheme, only one contract is permitted per individual at a time. The accused used the name of Mpho Francina Seboka to secure a contract. They opened account number 028405500015 at Lesotho Post Bank in Seboka’s name to receive money from the contract. This was in violation of the rules governing the scheme. The accused then withdrew money from this account monthly,” the charge sheet states. 

The duo now faces charges of corruption and fraud for making false representations to the bank and failing to report Seboka’s death to the appropriate authorities, including the police and the Department responsible for identity cards. 

After the charges were read, their lawyer, Advocate Salemane Phafane KC, applied for bail, proposing a M10 000 bail deposit for each of the accused. 

Advocate Welly Makamane from the DCEO did not oppose the bail, and Magistrate Thamae granted the request. 

This is not the first time the two accused have appeared in court. In August of this year, they were also charged with fraud, money laundering, and corruption, alongside Lesotho Post Bank Managing Director Molefi Leqhaoe, Digital Banking Manager ‘Mamohau Mapota, and several other individuals including Malerato Tlalinyane, Maletsabisa Seboka, Mamorena Matsoso, Ms Tšehlo’s son Thabo, Mampho Molefi, Jota Hlabana, Ntsebo Thamae, Khethang Makhetha, Keneuoe Mochekoane, and Sekhonyana Mapota. 

They were accused of prejudicing the government of M10 582 995 and the LPB of M3 235 500. They were also released on M10 000 bail in this matter which is still pending before court. 

 



Lesotho marathoners win Hollywoodbets Durban 10km show 

