ETL sends scholars to the United States 

Letsatsi Selikoe

TELECOMMUNICATIONS powerhouse, Econet Telecom Lesotho (ETL), is sending two remarkable Basotho scholars, Matlala Sefale and Katleho Mokhele, to the United States (US) to further their studies.

These fully funded scholarships have been realised through Econet’s social arm, the HigherLife Foundation Lesotho.

Ms Sefale is set to study psychology and social services and minor education at Ainel College and Ms Mokhele will delve into environmental and data science at St Lawrence University.

Ms Sefale will leave for the US next month while Ms Mokhele flew to America on Tuesday.

The two have both been benefitting from the HigherLife program since their high school years. The Foundation has previously also enrolled them in a two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) program in Eswatini, where they honed their skills and deepened their commitment to their studies. Ms Sefale graduated in 2020 while Ms Mokhele completed her IB in 2023.

This was revealed during their farewell ceremony held at Lancer’s Inn in Maseru on Monday.

Econet’s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Plaatjies, took the opportunity to address the scholars during the event, offering words of encouragement and inspiration.

“Continue being your best as you did in Eswatini, go make us proud,” Mr Plaatjies said.

He said the financial commitment to this transformative initiative has been substantial, with over M43 million invested specifically in educational pursuits and a total expenditure of over M100 million over the years to uplift the lives of countless youth.

“This significant investment underscores Econet’s dedication to improving educational opportunities for young Basotho,” he said.

His message resonated deeply, not only with the scholars but with all attendees, underscoring the expectations and hopes placed upon these young ambassadors of Lesotho.

Ceremony attendees noted that the two beneficiaries’ progress served as an inspiration to many young Basotho, demonstrating that through determination, hard work, and the support of programs like HigherLife, dreams can indeed become reality.

Mss Sefale and Mokhele shared their gratitude for the opportunities afforded to them through the HigherLife program.

They reflected on how this initiative extends far beyond mere statistics about the number of children helped; it represents life-changing experiences that have shaped them both academically and spiritually.

“I got my first Bible from HigherLife and got saved later on; it’s been my pillow ever since,” Ms Mokhele remarked, highlighting the program’s holistic approach to education that addresses both personal and academic growth.

For his part, the Minister of Education Ntoi Rapapa, applauded Econet, citing the importance of the HigherLife initiative.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Econet for its profound impact on uplifting the lives of Basotho through education.

He emphasised the significance of empowering young women, noting that enabling the girl child to access equal opportunities as their male counterparts not only fosters individual success but also has wider societal implications.

“The results of uplifting women are often greater and can positively affect a larger portion of society,” Professor Rapapa said.

“You (Sefale and Mokhele) are now ambassadors of the nation. Go make us proud and show your abilities without being shy. Confidence and communication are key. These qualities will help you win many hearts and minds.”

Through HigherLife Foundation Lesotho, Econet has been investing in human capital thus impacting the lives of Basotho since 2011 to build thriving individuals, communities, and sustainable livelihoods.

The Foundation’s focus has been on the pillars of Education Support, Leadership and Lifelong Development, Institutions (Children’s Homes), and Additional Opportunities for HigherLife Foundation Fellows.