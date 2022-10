As former DC Leader Pakalitha Mosisili promised his successor Mathibeli Mokhothu at last week’s star rally, that the party would retain all three Qachas Nek constituencies, which it won at the 2017 polls, the party has indeed been declared winner in all. DC lost Qacha’s Nek and Lebakeng to ABC when both their representatives jumped ship. Worse still, Qacha’s Nek was left vacant when MP Ponts’o Sekatle was appointed Ambassador to one of Lesotho’s foreign missions abroad.