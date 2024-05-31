DCEO probes M5 million “theft” at LEC 

…But LEC boss labels the probe a “smear campaign”

Mathatisi Sebusi

THE Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) says it is probing a senior Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) manager over his alleged theft of M5 million.

The power utility’s customer experience manager, Lebohang Mohasoa, is alleged to have requested M5 million from the LEC to buy equipment to be used to remotely read electricity meters and monitor electricity usage by consumers. The equipment was allegedly “never bought” despite the funds being released.

The DCEO public relations manager, ‘Mathlohonolofatso Senoko, confirmed to the Lesotho Times this week that the DCEO was investigating the alleged misappropriation of the M5 million by Mr Mohasoa.

While Mr Mohasoa said he was not aware of the allegations and the DCEO probe, the LEC’s new managing director, Mohlomi Seithleko, labelled them a smear campaign. He said he was yet to “clear out” the issue with the DCEO.

Mr Mohasoa told the Lesotho Times he was not even aware that he was being investigated by the DCEO.

“This is new. I do not know what you are talking about. Maybe DCEO is yet to contact me. I suggest you talk to them about the matter,” Mr Mohasoa said.

For his part, Mr Seitlheko refuted the allegations yesterday, saying it seemed there were people who wanted to tarnish Mr Mohasoa’s image.

He said what actually happened was that the LEC engaged a South African company to help them build a system which would monitor electricity usage and read electricity units remotely, but that company got liquidated last year before it could finish building the system.

He said he was himself aware of the DCEO probe. He had requested a meeting with the anti-graft body to set the record straight.

“These are all lies. The company we engaged got liquidated last year while in the final stages of the project before the system it built could function. The system is complete, and the problem is the company which was supposed to finalise the job and ensure that it works got liquidated. We have filed a claim in South Africa and are looking for an alternative company which will help to put the system to work,” Mr Seithleko said.

He said the LEC had, through a tendering process, engaged the South African company in 2022 before it got liquidated in 2023. The company, Mr Seithleko said, built the system which would have enabled the LEC to monitor electricity usage by customers and read the meters remotely. The only problem was that the company went bust before it could complete the project.

“The system will even help us see if customers are stealing electricity or not… All that will be done remotely,” he said.

The DCEO’s understanding is that the whole M5 million was paid to the liquidated company. Mr Seithleko said he would be able to comment in much more detail on the exact amount expended after he has spoken to the DCEO.