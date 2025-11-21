Call to mainstream children, youth’s mental well-being

…as battle against child sexual abuse and exploitation intensifies

Moroke Sekoboto

THE mental and psychosocial well-being of children and youth are fundamental in building a thriving society, especially in Lesotho, where young people continue to bear the brunt of sexual violence.

This according to the Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI), the Pan-African organisation that has, since 2014, been at the forefront of providing holistic psychosocial care to children and youth.

REPSSI has brought its expertise to Lesotho through partnerships with the government, non-governmental and community-based organisations.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Protecting Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (CSAE) held in Maseru this week, REPSSI Country Director, Palesa Pampiri, stressed the urgent need to prioritise the safety and protection of children, saying CSAE remained a persistent challenge affecting both girls and boys.

Ms Pampiri said REPSSI’s approach was rooted in the view that mental health was a universal human right, not a privilege.

She emphasised that mental well-being was especially crucial in Lesotho, which faces high rates of child sexual abuse and exploitation, HIV and AIDS, unemployment and gender-based violence.

“We are confronting these social ills by integrating mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) into health, education, police, media, and social development programmes. We engage youth and ensure that they are not just passive recipients of aid but active participants in shaping their own future,” Ms Pampiri said.

She also said stakeholders ought to collectively identify the root causes of such harmful behaviour.

“It has now become normal for an adult, often a close relative, to sexually abuse children who could be as young as four years of age. This cannot be normal. We have to collaborate and make joint interventions.”

Nurturing young minds and empowering youth through innovative MHPSS interventions was key to transforming futures, Ms Pampiri added.

“When adolescents and young people have access to both SRHR services and MHPSS support, they are more empowered to make choices that protect their health and their future,” she said.

Although she said REPSSI Lesotho continued to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, she noted that they cannot achieve that mission on their own.

“In a society where mental health is often stigmatised, advocacy is a powerful tool for change. By promoting the idea that mental health is a shared responsibility, we encourage collective action and solidarity. This includes advocating for greater budgetary commitments from the government and addressing policy gaps that hinder access to care,” she said.

Ministry of Gender, Youth, and Social Development Senior Child Protection Officer, Dr Mamotselisi Khiba, echoed the importance of integrating MHPSS into social development programmes to address CSAE more effectively.

Dr Khiba pleaded with civil society organisations to push for policies that address social determinants of mental health such as inequality, exclusion and marginalisation.

“We have to integrate MHPSS into a multi-sectoral approach to enhance community resilience and address social problems. Ministry officials, police, and judicial officers must be capacitated in basic psychosocial support. Psychological First Aid (PFA) can equip them to de-escalate situations and appropriately respond to incidents involving mental distress.”

Lesotho Mounted Police Service’s Child and Gender Protection Unit (CGPU), Senior Inspector Petje Teke, acknowledged the urgent need to strengthen reporting pathways, improve coordination, tighten prevention mechanisms and ensure that survivors receive timely, compassionate psychosocial support.

S/Insp Teke also said resource shortages significantly hindered investigations into cases of child abuse and exploitation. He lamented the delays in processing cases even after investigations have been completed.