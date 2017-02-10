Ntene ‘not bitter’ with demotion

Mikia Kalati

FREEZE Ntene who spent the better part of the first round of the 2016/2017 Vodacom Premier League as head coach of Sandawana says he is not bitter over his demotion to assistant at the club

The Butha Buthe side have since roped in Spanish-born coach Antonio Flores who jets into the country this afternoon to take over as head coach.

However, Ntene said the demotion might not be a bad move after all as it could give him the chance to learn from an experienced international coach.

“My analysis of his appointment is that I will be learning from an international coach and that is good for me as a young coach,” Ntene said in an interview with the Lesotho Times this week, adding he would do his best to help Flores settle in the country.

“I really do not mind to take the position of an assistant coach; maybe I would have been bitter if it was somebody that I felt we are on the same level.

“He brings a lot of international experience and his arrival might not only be good for Sandawana, but the whole league.

“He has worked in leagues that are professional and that will rub off on our team as well as the players,” Ntene said.

Sandawana public relations officer, Lekena Mohale confirmed the appointment of the Spaniard, saying, “It’s a done deal, Flores from Spain is our new coach and will be assisted by Ntate Ntene”.

“We are just waiting for him to arrive to put final touches on his contract and reveal its duration,” Mohale said.

Flores is no stranger to Africa, having coached briefly at Ugandan premier league outfit, SC Villa during the 2015/16 season only to be given the boot following a string of poor results just four months into the job.

Sandawana are currently on 8th position in the Vodacom Premier League and have failed to maintain the standards of last season that saw them finish fourth under Bob Mafoso.

The club failed to keep hold of Mafoso who departed for greener pastures at Bantu and since then, they have been on the lookout for a coach with a big CV.

The club are owned by popular traditional healer Thato ‘Sandawana’ Nkone and this is their third season of top flight football having bought the franchise of Mpharane Celtic.