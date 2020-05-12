Maseribane attacks “lying” coalition partners 

Pascalinah Kabi

BASOTHO National Party (BNP) leader, Thesele Maseribane, has come out guns blazing accusing unnamed fellow coalition partners of lying to regional leaders about the security situation in the country.

Mr Maseribane admitted all was not well in the current governing coalition. He has called for a meeting with other coalition partners to iron out issues. It is yet to happen.

Mr Maseribane’s BNP is in a fragile coalition with Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s All Basotho Convention (ABC), Deputy Prime Minister Monyane Moleleki’s Alliance of Democrats (AD) and Labour and Employment Minister Keketso Rantšo’s Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL).

Mr Maseribane told the Lesotho Times this week that some of his coalition partners had “lied” to the South African government that the security situation in Lesotho had deteriorated due to tensions between the army and the police.

Although he did not mention names, this was clearly in reference to Mr Moleleki who last Wednesday led a delegation to brief South African President and SADC mediator to Lesotho, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the political situation here.

Mr Moleleki’s delegation comprised of ABC ministers, Lesego Makgothi (Foreign Affairs and International Relations), Habofanoe Lehana (Law and Constitutional Affairs) and Attorney General Advocate Haae Phoofolo.

President Ramaphosa subsequently dispatched his special envoy, Jeff Radebe, to Lesotho on Friday. Mr Radebe hinted at a news conference that his second visit to Lesotho, in roughly two weeks, had been prompted by the “deteriorating security situation in Lesotho” as reported by Mr Moleleki and his delegation. He met with security chiefs unlike during his first 19 to 20 April 2020 visit when he did not meet them. It had been rumoured that the army, or a faction of the army, had wanted to arrest Police Commissioner Holomo Molibeli as part of Mr Thabane’s unrelenting efforts to fire the top cop.

Mr Radebe said he had been pleased with his interactions with the security chiefs, describing them as highly professional. He met with army commander Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Mojalefa Letsoela, Commissioner Molibeli, National Security Service Director Pheello Ralenkoane and Lesotho Correctional Service Commissioner Thabang Mothepu on Friday.

He said the meeting was extremely cordial and the security chiefs gave Mr Radebe and his team a lot of information “about what is happening from their perspective”.

Chief Maseribane said Mr Radebe’s second visit to Lesotho was meant to establish if the security situation had deteriorated as per the report relayed to President Ramaphosa by the Lesotho delegation. He insisted Mr Radebe’s trip had been prompted by lies.

In a thinly veiled attack on Mr Moleleki, Chief Maseribane accused some people of travelling to South Africa to “lie” about the country’s security situation.

“I have heard rather complex things of which I know nothing about,” the Communications, Science and Technology minister told this publication.

“Without us first meeting as a four-party coalition government, some people went to Pretoria. I knew nothing about the Pretoria trip and only learnt about that trip on social media. What do you call that?”

Two months ago, the BNP leader and the RCL endorsed a deal by the national executive committee (NEC) of Mr Thabane’s ABC and the main opposition Democratic Congress (DC) to form a new government to replace the current Thabane-led coalition. The BNP then joined forces with the ABC’s NEC, the DC and individual members of parliament of the ABC and BNP to successfully file a Constitutional Court application to nullify Mr Thabane’s unilateral prorogation of parliament from 20 March to 19 June 2020.

This week, Chief Maseribane suggested that