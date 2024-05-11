Zimbabweans in Lesotho mark 44th independence anniversary 

…celebrating a day of peace and unity in Lesotho

Letsatsi Selikoe

A vibrant, celebratory atmosphere filled the halls of Manthabiseng Convention Centre as the Zimbabwean community in Lesotho marked their country’s 44th independence anniversary.

The event held over the weekend under the theme of “Unity and Peace,” saw a diverse crowd of Zimbabwean citizens, diplomats, and local dignitaries joining in the fun.

Together they reflected on Zimbabwe’s journey since gaining independence from Britain in 1980.

The celebration was testament to the rich cultural heritage and the enduring spirit of the Zimbabwean people, even as they live far from their homeland.

“Our independence is a day to remember and cherish,” said Mr Moses Chisuko, the master of ceremony at the event.

“It’s a reminder of the struggles our people went through to win our freedom, and of the promise of a brighter future that we carry with us wherever we go.”

The venue was awash with esteemed guests, representing various diplomatic missions and community organizations.

Among the dignitaries were Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Lesotho, David Hamadziripi, Consul General Eria Phiri, Lesotho’s acting director of Foreign Affairs, Teboho Mohapi, as well Bangladeshi Association of Lesotho and the People’s Republic of China representatives.

Chairman of the Zimbabweans in Lesotho Association (ZILA), Douglas Musiiwa, expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwean government and the host nation Lesotho.

“We are indebted to our government for giving us the opportunity to celebrate our Independence Day in a foreign land with such a warm reception,” Dr Musiiwa said.

“To my fellow Zimbabweans here in Lesotho and across the globe, I implore you to remember the struggle that brought us our freedom.

“It is through unity and solidarity that we can continue to build upon our rich heritage and face the challenges of tomorrow. Let us use this day not only to revel in the joy of our independence, but also to honour those who fought for our nation’s birth, and to renew our commitment to each other.”

As Dr Musiiwa’s words reverberated throughout the hall, the crowd responded with a standing ovation, united in their pride for their heritage and the joy of celebrating yet another year of freedom.

Ambassador Hamadziripi speaking on behalf of the Zimbabwean government said the diaspora was part and parcel of the Zimbabwean nation.

“The spirit of ubuntu, which values community, and togetherness is central to our identity as Zimbabweans. By holding this celebration here in Maseru, we wish to extend our embrace to all Zimbabweans, regardless of their location or background.

“The diaspora is an integral part of our nation, and we are committed to ensuring that their voices are heard and their contributions are recognized.

“The political relations between Lesotho and Zimbabwe have always been strong. But we now seek to further strengthen our economic ties. It is through collaboration and mutual growth that we can truly prosper as nations.”

The ambassador then turned his attention to the Zimbabwean community in Lesotho, issuing a call for unity and responsible citizenship.

“My fellow Zimbabweans, you are the ambassadors of our country in this place, and it is up to you to carry yourselves with dignity and respect,” he said.

“When you engage with the Basotho people, do so with a spirit of friendship and cooperation. When you conduct your business here, do so with honesty and integrity. And when you live in this country, respect its laws and traditions as you would your own.

“Let us hold fast to the ideals that have guided us throughout our history: love for our fellow man, unity in the face of adversity, and a spirit of prosperity for all,” the ambassador implored his fellow countrymen.

The Lesotho government official, Teboho Mohapi, added a final layer of appreciation to the day’s festivities, offering a warm welcome to the Zimbabwean community present.

“The people of Zimbabwe have a special place in our hearts,” Mr Mohapi said.

“Not only because of the strong historical ties between our nations, but also because we share a common goal: the freedom and prosperity of our people.”

Added Mr Mohapi: “When you came here, you came not as strangers, but as brothers and sisters. This is your home, and you are always welcome here.”

Mr Mohapi, also sought to emphasize the historical bond between Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

“Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 marked the birth of SADC, the Southern African Development Community. This organization was created to promote regional cooperation and development, but also to further the cause of liberation for all Southern African nations,” Mr Mohapi said.

“As Zimbabwe fought for its freedom, it paved the way for other countries, like Lesotho, to follow in its footsteps. And today, as we celebrate your independence, we also celebrate the progress we have made together as a region.”