Yemba Shungu drops fresh music video

Bataung Moeketsi

LESOTHO-based Congolese artiste, Yemba Shungu, has released the video for his latest single titled I Hope.

The video features his fellow Jenuine Hype record label vocalist Ray Mote and was released last Wednesday.

Produced by Phil Vigilante, the visuals depict a story of a young man who meets and approaches a woman who is reluctant to entertain him. She however, gives in on realising that they have met before and they begin their relationship.

On the song’s chorus, Shungu sings about a former lover whose dreams he hopes have come true along with everything else she has worked towards despite the fact that they were no longer in a relationship.

The rapper interchanges between melodic singing aided by autotune and raps over Iryson and Redash’s catchy Afro beats.

Shungu told the Weekender on Monday that he wrote the track in 2018 but had no plans of releasing it as he believed his audience would not like it.

“I accidentally sent the song to a friend of mine, Rose, who sent a text back saying she had it on repeat and that she liked it,” Shungu said.

“I decided to drop a snippet on my WhatsApp and most of my contacts asked for the full track so I had to release it. The beat was remade by upcoming producers, Iryson and Redash, after I told them I needed a rich African sound and they nailed it.”

I Hope will appear on Shungu’s debut extended play titled African Son which will only have six songs. Although the exact release date has not been set, fans can look forward to a September 2020 release.

“It’s my first project, so listeners can expect a personal approach towards the music as I want them to get to know me more.

“I’m also trying to get my first artiste, Ray Mote’s name out there hence I chose I Hope as a lead single.”

Shungu started recording music in 2011 but only gained popularity on the Lesotho music scene after he was discovered by Kommanda Obbs in 2012 and signing to Tšepe Records under the rap group D2AMAJOE in 2013.

In 2013, he also won the coveted Vodacom Superstars competition under the duo Foreign Currency alongside T.I.E.H.O.

“After going solo in late 2016, I started my own independent record label popularly known as Jenuine Hype through which I released my first official single Hele, one of the biggest local songs of 2017.

“In 2019 I released the Ke Fashion Nthoena video which was shot by and had a cameo of Don Dada Africa. I believe the song greatly influenced Lesotho’s current music scene as most local hip-hop artistes are embracing Sesotho culture now.”

Since bursting on to the scene, the 26-year-old has been known for singing in English, Sesotho and French and his dynamic raps.

Shungu said fans should be on the lookout for more visuals and he is also planning to do more television and radio interviews this year.

He intends to continue collaborating work with local and South African artistes and says he has already bagged a big-name feature which may appear on his upcoming EP.

“When it’s all said and done, I want to be known for the artistes I have brought in the game, the hearts I have touched and the impact I am soon to make on the world,” Shungu said.