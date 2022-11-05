Windhoek Lager hosts debut golf day

Leemisa Thuseho

WINDHOEK Lager successfully hosted its debut one-day golf tournament at the Maseru Golf Club on Sunday.

Dubbed the Windhoek Golf Day, the tournament was meant to raise funds for the Maseru Golf Club.

Maseru Golf Club captain, Thabang Khabo, said: “This was the debut tournament to be sponsored by Windhoek”.

“And we are happy that it was successful with 51 players participating. The turnout was bigger than other invitational tournaments that we have hosted.

“The purpose of the tournament was to raise money for the club. The funds will be channeled towards the club’s operational requirements. This is a good initiative as players also contributed.”

The sponsorship was estimated at M30 000.

On behalf of the sponsors, Wayne Aitken said the idea was to popularise and market Windhoek Lager in Lesotho.

“We approached Maseru Golf Club to organise the tournament so that people in Lesotho can familiarise with our brand and support us,” Aitken said.

“We have been in the country for a while and we have a depot in Maseru. However, we are also keen to support brands like the golf club. We are looking forward to having more events in future so that we can keep giving back to the community.”

Vivian Mo was crowned the champion after netting 37 while Ramosehlana Mapetla was second at 35.

Khotso Mothebesoane came third recording a net score of 34 and Aitken (34) came fourth.