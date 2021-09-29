Bereng Mpaki

THE Water and Sewerage Company (WASCO) CEO, Futho Hoohlo, has been fired with effect from 21 September 2021.

WASCO spokesperson, Lineo Moqasa, confirmed Mr Hoohlo’s dismissal but refused to give details. She referred all questions to the acting CEO, Thelejane Thelejane, who could not be reached on his mobile phone yesterday.

The news of Mr Hoohlo’s dismissal by the WASCO board was communicated to all employees in a memorandum by the water utility’s acting director of corporate services, Kamohelo Hlomisi.

“This communication is meant to bring to your attention that the 26th special board meeting, held on 17 September 2021, resolved to server ties with the Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

“The director of operations, Mr Thelejane Thelejane, will hold the fort as acting chief executive officer until further notice. We wish Mr Hoohlo well in his future endeavors,” Mr Hlomisi’s memo states.

Mr Hoohlo’s dismissal brings to an end his long-running fight with the board. He was suspended on several occasions over alleged misconduct. He was first suspended in November 2020 on various allegations including claims that he violated WASCO policies by seconding a senior WASCO employee to the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC) set up last year by Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro to coordinate the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

His suspension was nullified by the Labour Court on the grounds that he was not given a hearing before being suspended.

He was again suspended in April 2021 for allegedly setting the police on a private investigator who had been hired by the WASCO Board to investigate him.

The suspension was also nullified by the Labour Court. The court also ordered the board to pay Mr Hoohlo’s monthly salary which had been cut off. The board was also ordered not to suspend Mr Hoohlo from his post.

It is not clear what has led to the move to boot him out this time around.