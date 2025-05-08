VPL title now for Lioli to lose

—as they need only four points to claim title

Leemisa Thuseho

The Vodacom Premier League (VPL) defending champions, Lioli FC, need only four points from their three remaining games to successfully defend their title.

Lioli bolstered their title chances by defeating Linare 2-0 at the Lesotho Agricultural College (LAC) in Hlotse on Sunday.

They also went on to beat Mzamane 1-nil yesterday at Mokhotlong Ground.

Meanwhile, Lioli’s closest title contender, Matlama, faltered once again, managing only a 1-1 draw against Majantja at Bambatha Ground yesterday.

Matlama were on the back of another 1-1 draw against LCS at the Bambatha Ts’ita Sports Arena on Sunday.

This result has extended Lioli’s lead over Matlama to six points, with Lioli now sitting on 64 points and Matlama trailing behind on 58 points.

With just three games left, Lioli will require four points to clinch the title, as that would put them at an unassailable 68 points, beyond the reach of even Matlama, whose maximum points tally can only reach 67.

Matlama’s recent under par performance has been a cause for concern, as they have gone five games without a win. This run includes a 1-1 draw against Lijabatho, a 1-0 loss to LDF, and a 3-3 stalemate with Lioli.

Lioli’s remaining fixtures include away game against LMPS, as well as two home matches against LCS and Limkokwing University.

Matlama, on the other hand, will face away tests against Limkokwing University and Bantu, along with home encounter against Linare.

Following Lioli’s dominant victory over Linare, head coach Motheo Mohapi declared that the three crucial points they earned had put his team closer to their ultimate goal: defending the league title.

“The win has brought us closer to our target of being crowned champions at the end of the season,” Mohapi said.

“With a six-point lead over second-placed Matlama, our path to the title is becoming easier. We just need to win 3 more games to get the job done.”

However, Mohapi acknowledged that his team’s direct, aerial-based style of play has drawn criticism from some quarters.

“People say we are playing ‘aeroplane’ football, but look at the results – we are winning,” Mohapi stated defiantly.

“I know when to switch to a more possession-oriented approach, and when to go for the long balls. Whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Lioli’s pragmatic approach seems to be paying dividends as they inch closer to winning their seventh league title.

With just a few matches remaining, the trophy is now Lioli’s to lose.

Yesterday full results

Mzamane 0-1 Lioli

ACE Maseru 0-2 Bantu

Matlama 1-1 Majantja

LMPS 0-1 LCS

Machokha 1-2 Manonyane

Linare 1-2 Lifofane

LDF 2-0 Liphakoe

LU FC 0-1 Lijabatho