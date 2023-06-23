Vodacom Lesotho launches ultra-low premium funeral scheme

Moroke Sekoboto

VODACOM Lesotho (VCL), in partnership with Alliance Funeral Planners, has launched its latest product, the Mpate Sheleng Funeral Plan, described as Lesotho’s most affordable funeral plan with premiums as low as M3.75 per week.

The M3.75 weekly premium can buy cover of M10 000 for a natural death while a M15.00 weekly premium can earn double that amount for an accidental death. The new ultra-low premium funeral plan was launched at a local hotel in Maseru this week.

The Mpate Sheleng policy offers cover from M10 000 up to M50 000 for individuals, spouses, and up to five children. Individuals of 18 to 60 years of age are eligible to get the cover by registering on the USSD *135# or by visiting their nearest Vodacom Lesotho shop.

The waiting period for eligibility for natural death is four months, accidental death is instant while suicide is two years. The payout is paid within 48hrs plus M300 airtime.

Speaking at the launch of the Vodacom Lesotho Mpate Sheleng Funeral Cover, Vodacom Lesotho Chief Executive Officer Mogale Ralebitso, said the telecoms company was committed to bringing quality services to its clients and had “produced yet another wonderful product which is flexible and convenient to Basotho”.

Mr Ralebitso said his company had partnered with Alliance Insurance as the underwriters of the funeral cover as the latter was a reputable and well regarded authorised financial services provider. Vodacom Lesotho was grateful to Alliance Insurance for agreeing to consummate a partnership that would immensely serve Basotho.

“I am grateful to Alliance Insurance for partnering with Lesotho’s best network in serving Basotho, I congratulate them for their 30th anniversary,” Mr Ralebitso said of Alliance.

“We always strive to find innovative solutions of making life easy for Basotho. We…. are always there for Basotho. We have brought yet another wonderful product that is digitalized, convenient and easy to use.”

Mr Ralebitso used the launch to remind their customers to register their SIM cards before 23 June 2023 to avoid being cut off as per a new law that requires the registration of all SIM cards.

He said Mpate Sheleng was a flexible and convenient product though it was definitely not the last to be seen from Vodacom Lesotho. More would follow, he promised.

“There are no forms to be filled, no strict measures to follow to access the product. It is a very flexible product with reasonable premiums and I reaffirm you that this is not our last product,”

Alliance Insurance Chief Operations Officer (COO), ’Malengolo Sello, expressed her appreciation for the collaboration saying her organization was equally committed to serving Basotho

“This year we are celebrating 30 years of bringing quality services to Basotho. We are proud of being part of the (Vodacom) funeral cover, it is our value to care and provide quality services at affordable prices to our clients. Vodacom Lesotho is leading the way in financial inclusion hence we are proud to partner with them,” Ms Sello said.