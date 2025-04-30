Vodacom champions business integrity at ethics and compliance forum 

Hopolang Mokhopi

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Vodacom Lesotho, has hosted a high-level forum uniting public and private sector leaders to tackle pressing issues around ethical business conduct, compliance, and the ongoing fight against corruption.

Held yesterday in Maseru, the event, which brought together compliance experts, regulators, and corporate leaders, served as a dynamic platform for dialogue, peer learning, and sharing of best practices for fostering integrity within organisations.

In his keynote address, Vodacom Lesotho Chief Executive Officer, Mohale Ralebitso, said ethics were not simply a legal obligation but a strategic foundation for sustainable business practises.

“Our firm commitment to the highest ethical standards is the bedrock of our operations,” said Mr Ralebitso.

“It’s a strategic imperative ensuring that every transaction is conducted with integrity.”

He also highlighted Vodacom’s zero-tolerance stance on bribery and corruption and its dedication to safeguarding customer data and privacy which he said were elements crucial to long-term business resilience.

Echoing these sentiments, Executive Head of Legal and Compliance, Rethabile Hoohlo, described compliance as a strategic asset.

“A strong compliance culture is vital for preserving our brand’s integrity,” said Ms Hoohlo.

She called for collective action, saying that sharing knowledge and resources was essential to strengthening the compliance landscape.

For her part, Khauhelo Maliehe of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), urged Basotho to report corrupt activities.

“Corruption is a grave abuse of power and resources. Its ripple effect undermines both business and national prosperity,” Ms Maliehe said.

The chairperson of the Bankers Association of Lesotho, Nkau Matete, outlined how banks were fortifying internal controls to flag early signs of corruption.

“Compliance isn’t optional—it’s a way of life,” said Mr Matete.

Vodacom Lesotho’s Compliance Manager, ‘Mabereng Mokhothu, detailed the company’s anti-corruption initiatives, which include mandatory training, due diligence protocols, and a policy requiring the declaration of gifts and sponsorship vetting.

“Employees must neither offer nor accept anything of value meant to improperly influence decisions,” Ms Mokhothu said.