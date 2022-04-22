US Embassy staff tours historic Thaba Bosiu

By Lesotho Times
Ambassador Brewer at the Thaba Bosiu National Monument
Staff Reporter

UNITED States (US) Ambassador to Lesotho, Maria E Brewer, on Friday led embassy staff on a climb up the historic Thaba Bosiu mountain.

The Embassy coordinated the outing with the Tourism, Environment, and Culture.

“With approximately 85 staff members, the group made the climb so that American citizen staff could join their fellow Lesotho citizen colleagues in recognising together the historic significance of the site that serves as the birthplace of the Mountain Kingdom,” a statement from the Embassy said.

Ambassador Brewer and the staff during the Thaba Bosiu climb

Ambassador Brewer said: “This is a special place in the Kingdom’s history, where Morena Moshoeshoe I and his followers held off attackers, persevered together, and formed a nation based on his grace and the strength of the Basotho people.

“I wanted our American staff who are in Lesotho for only a few short years to experience this site alongside their colleagues who proudly live the Kingdom’s history.”

While on the summit, Ambassador Brewer led the group in a moment of silence at the gravesite of Morena Moshoeshoe I. Staff members also toured the cultural village at the base of Thaba Bosiu.

 

