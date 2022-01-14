Tšutšulupa targets flying start at Bantu

Leemisa Thuseho

THE newly appointed Bantu coach, Thabo Tšutšulupa, is geared for a flying start when his charges take on Linare in a Vodacom Premier League (VPL) at LCS on Sunday.

Tšutšulupa was named Bantu coach last week replacing Bob Mafoso, who parted ways with the Mafeteng outfit last month.

The weekend game will be Tšutšulupa’s first since taking the reins at Bantu and winning it will help him settle fast and gain players’ trust, he said.

“Winning the first game will help me settle and make the players believe that I can help them achieve their targets,” Tšutšulupa said.

“The morale is very high in camp. The first game is very important because that is where I will start understating how respective players work while they will also learn how I do things. Thereafter, we will be able to work together well.”

Last year, Bantu lost some key players among them two defenders Bokang Sello and Lebohang Sheleng and midfielders, Thabang Klass and Litšepe Marabe.

Although Tšutšulupa admitted that the team needs reinforcements, he is not too concerned.

“As coaches we are never satisfied but since there will be no transfer window this January, the available players have a chance to prove that they can still do the work. I think we have enough personnel.”

Bantu are hoping to return to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Lifofane and by a similar score line to LDF in their last two league games.

When the league took a break for Christmas, the defending champions were second in the table with 37 points from 16 games. They are seven points behind the leaders, Matlama, who have 44 points from 18 games.

Tšutšulupa admitted that the league was for Matlama to lose.

“The league is for Matlama to lose. Our mandate is to ensure that Bantu do not drop from where they are, we better maintain the position or go atop,” Tšutšulupa said.

In other games, LMPS welcome Kick4Life at Ratjomose Ground on Saturday.

There will also be two matches at LCS Ground with FC Likhopo taking on LDF before LCS takes on Swallows FC.