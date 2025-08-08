Tšukulu stalls Khetheng murder trial

. . . demands 2016 police occurrence books

Moorosi Tsiane

FORMER Hlotse Police Station Commander, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Thabo Tšukulu, who is on trial for the murder of Police Constable (PC) Mokalekale Khetheng, has refused to proceed with his defence until the Crown avails occurrence books covering the period from February to October 2016.

Through his lawyer, Advocate Karabo Mohau KC, SSP Tšukulu made the demand before Justice Charles Hungwe this week.

The court had reconvened for him to explain how he intended to proceed with his defence following the dismissal of his discharge application in June.

“My Lord, may the court order the Crown to furnish us with the occurrence books from February to October 2016. These are crucial to our defence. Despite several written requests to the Crown, we have been ignored. At this juncture, we cannot proceed without them,” said Adv Mohau.

However, Crown Counsel Adv Masenate Sekoala told the court that the documents were last seen in Superintendent (Supt) Mathibeli Mofolo’s possession.

Supt Mofolo, along with SSP Tšukulu, Senior Inspector (S/Insp) Mabitle Matona, and Sub-Inspector (Sub/Insp) Haleokoe Taasoane, is accused of Khetheng’s murder.

The claim that Supt Mofolo had taken the occurrence books was immediately disputed by his lawyer, Adv Zwelakhe Mda, who said it was misleading to suggest the books were still with his client.

“No, My Lord, it is incorrect to say the books are with Mofolo. He only had them briefly during the habeas corpus proceedings and handed them over to one Adv Khutlang, who was representing the Crown at the time,” said Adv Mda.

Justice Hungwe declined to intervene, saying it was a matter the lawyers should resolve among themselves before returning to court.

“I do not think I should be involved in this unless you reach a deadlock. This is the kind of issue you should iron out as counsels. I don’t see how debating it here helps your case. Therefore, the matter is postponed to Friday to give you time to sort this out,” he ruled.

The judge had, in June, dismissed a joint application for discharge filed by SSP Tšukulu, S/Insp Matona and Sub/Insp Taasoane. Supt Mofolo did not apply for discharge.

The Crown alleges the accused quartet later dumped Constable Khetheng’s body in Ha Setho, in the outskirts of Maseru at the time of the 2016 murder.