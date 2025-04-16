Tragedy strikes as King’s security vehicle kills pedestrian 

Mohloai Mpesi

IN a tragic incident, a vehicle belonging to the security detail of His Majesty King Letsie III was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian yesterday evening.

According to an official statement released by the Office of the King last night, the accident occurred on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025.

The statement expressed deep condolences from the Royal Family to the family of the deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed.

“The nation is informed that a vehicle of Their Majesties was involved in a road accident, today Wednesday the 9th of April 2025, in which unfortunately, a Mosotho died,” the statement read.

“It is sad that this happened. The Royal Family and the Office of His Majesty the King expresses condolences to the family of the deceased.”

It is not clear if the King was in the vehicle when the accident happened.

When reached for comment last night, Thapelo Mabote, the Press Attaché for the Prime Minister’s Office, said that he had only been instructed to share the official statement, but could not provide any additional details in due course.

Mr Mabote also declined to confirm whether King Letsie III was present at the time of the accident.

The statement was signed by Nyolosi Mphale, the acting Senior Private Secretary to His Majesty the King.