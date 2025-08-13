Tough starting fixtures for league newbies

…as PLMC announces dates for the start of the league

Leemisa Thuseho

THE Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) has officially released the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) 2025/26 first-round fixtures.

According to the schedule, the first round will kick off on 13 September 2025 and is expected to run until 21 December 2025.

However, the PLMC emphasised that the fixtures are subject to change due to the FIFA, CAF, and COSAFA calendars, adverse weather conditions, domestic cup competitions, referee fitness tests, and other factors.

The league’s new boys, Members FC and Maroala FC, have been handed tough opening fixtures.

The feature clash will see Members marking their topflight debut against defending champions Lioli FC at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

This promises to be a high-intensity encounter as Members aim to make a strong statement and prove their readiness for premier league football after earning promotion from the A Division.

Things won’t get any easier for Members after that opener, as they will next face perennial title contenders LMPS FC and LCS FC. Their first five games will also include meetings with Liphakoe FC and Manonyane FC.

On the other hand, Lioli will be eager to avoid starting their title defence with a defeat. Newly appointed coach Bongani Maseko will also use the early league matches as part of his preparations for the CAF Champions League, which begins late next month.

Maroala will open their maiden premier league campaign against a formidable opponent, LDF FC.

The clash is expected to be a baptism of fire for the newcomers, who are determined to make their mark at this level. Maroala’s ambition is evident, as they are reportedly making new signings to strengthen their squad with experience from the A Division.

After LDF, Maroala will face Matlama FC, Lioli, LMPS FC, and LCS in their first five matches — a daunting start by any measure.

Despite the challenge, coach Bahlakoana Mohoanyane has welcomed the fixtures, saying that playing in the premier league means a team should be ready for any opponent.

“We see all premier league teams as equals because they compete at the same level,” Mohoanyane told the Lesotho Times.

“It is true some teams may be stronger on paper because their financial muscle allows them to sign quality players. Whether we face them now or later, we can’t avoid them. As a new team from the A Division, we are ready for the challenge, knowing we are stepping into a tougher environment.”

Meanwhile, the opening week will also feature a big clash between the star-studded Lijabatho FC and giants Matlama.

After another failed title bid last season, Matlama will hope for better results under new coach Shalane Lehohla following a major squad overhaul.

Lijabatho are tipped to have one of the most favourable starts to the season based on the strength of their roster.

Struggling Liphakoe Fc, who are yet to begin their pre-season preparations, will face Machokha FC in their opener.

Last season, Liphakoe narrowly escaped relegation, and their delayed preparations have raised fears of another difficult campaign unless the situation improves.

Machokha also endured a poor season last term, finishing 12th, just two places above the drop zone.

Both sides will be under pressure to improve this year.

Under new coach Motheo Mohapi, Bantu FC – the Mafeteng giants who underperformed last season and missed the top three – will begin their campaign against LMPS, who are also starting a fresh chapter under coach Halemakale Mahlaha.

Linare Fc will face Manonyane in their opener. Now under South African coach Jabulani Mendu, the big question is whether he can end Leribe’s long title drought. Linare last lifted the trophy in 1980.

Leslie Notši’s LCS will take on Limkokwing University in their first match, while Lifofane will battle Majantja.

Venues for all opening-week fixtures are yet to be confirmed.

First week fixtures: