“Torture” of suspects: a growing concern 

…as Borotho, Letsoela are sued for M400k

Moorosi Tsiane

A KHUBETSOANA street vendor is demanding M415 000 in damages from Police Commissioner, Advocate Borotho Matsoso and Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander, Lieutenant General (Lt-Gen) Mojalefa Letsoela, after he was allegedly “tortured” by members of their institutions.

In court papers filed at the High Court, Phelane Mofammere alleges that he was unlawfully detained and brutalized by members of the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) and the LDF in the early hours of 9 July 2024.

Adv Matsoso, Lt-Gen Letsoela, and Attorney General Adv Rapelang Motsieloa are cited as first, second, and third respondents, respectively.

Mr Mofammere claims he was asleep at his workplace when three police officers and two LDF members arrived at approximately 2am on 9 July 2024.

“They woke me up and instructed me to open a shack so that they could enter. I did as ordered, and they then asked why I was operating the business beyond working hours. I responded by indicating that my business was closed and I was sleeping. They then told me that they were arresting me…..,” claims Mr Mofammere in his court papers.

“One policeman and a member of LDF asked that I should give them money to buy a drink, I responded by indicating that I had no money with me…..” Mr Mofammere claims he was then bundled into a vehicle.

“The car which they drove in bore registration number POL 0035. It was stopped near Willies Hospital bus-stop area where they picked a lebetlela stick and unlawfully assaulted me throughout the body, on my shoulders and ribs. They hit my feet and ankles until the stick was broken and I was able to escape to my colleague’s rented place where I found his wife and their neighbour who is also a police officer.”

Suffering from severe pain and injuries, Mr Mofammere claims he sought medical attention at Mabote Filter Clinic and filed a criminal case at Mabote Police Station. The respondents’ actions violated his personal dignity and bodily integrity, causing him physical and emotional suffering, he claims.

He also lamented the loss of stock from his business during his detention. In the process of his arrest, his stock went missing as no one was left in charge of his workplace, he states.

Mr Mofammere therefore demands M100 000 for violation of his fundamental right to freedom from inhuman treatment, M100 000 for pain, suffering, and discomfort, M100 000 for loss of amenities of life, M10 000 for medical expense, M100 000 for future medical expenses and M5000 for stock that got missing during his alleged kidnapping.

The two security chiefs had not yet filed their opposing papers by the time this publication went for print. But the behaviour of their subordinates continue to be a huge cause for worry as hardly a week goes by without civilians filing lawsuits for compensation over ill-treatment.