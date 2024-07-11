Thelejane, Moqasa rift was political, not sexual 

Mohloai Mpesi

POLITICAL differences, and not sexual harassment, were the main cause of the rift between Water and Sewage Company (WASCO)’s former CEO Thelejane Thelejane and Public Relations Manager, Lineo Moqasa.

Ms Moqasa had accused Mr Thelejane of sexual harassment but an independent probe into the allegations outed her for lying.

Ms Moqasa had lodged seven complaints of sexual misconduct against Mr Thelejane, accusing him of touching her private parts on several occasions.

However, Attorney Qhalehang Letsika of Mei & Mei Attorneys dismissed these allegations, stating that the quarrel between the two appear to have been politically motivated.

Attorney Letsika, brought in May 2024 as an independent investigator to verify the sexual harassment allegations against Mr Thelejane, conducted eight interviews with WASCO employees, including the complainant, Ms Moqasa, and the respondent, Mr Thelejane.

His report states that Mr Thelejane was affiliated with Nkaku Kabi’s All Basotho Convention (ABC) while Ms Moqasa belonged to Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP). As a result, Ms Moqasa is accused of disregarding internal WASCO protocols because she had direct access to the line Natural Resources Minister Mohlomi Moleko, an RFP stalwart.

Mr Letsika said in his report that Acting Deputy Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources, Lisema Lekhooana, informed him that Minister Moleko had sought an investigation into Ms Moqasa’s “victimization” at WASCO due to her political affiliation.

“In November 2023, the Chief Executive (Thelejane) received a telephone call from the acting principal secretary, Lisema Lekhooana, informing him that the minister wanted an investigation in relation to what was termed the victimization of Ms Moqasa on the basis of her political affiliation.

“The Chief Executive, although not sure about the point, indicated that it was suggested he (Thelejane) belonged to All Basotho Convention (ABC) while Ms Moqasa was a member of Revolution for Prosperity (RFP).

“He (Thelejane) suggested that he did not affiliate with any political party but that he would go ahead and press disciplinary charges against Ms Moqasa which had nothing to do with politics,” Mr Letsika’s report states.

Mr Thelejane’s affidavit attached to the report indicates that Ms Moqasa did not comply with the guideline that no WASCO staff member should engage in active politics. During a WASCO human resources guidelines seminar at Victory Hall in Moshoeshoe II, Ms Moqasa had insisted on wearing her political regalia, citing her right to freedom of association.

“In 2021 I was appointed an acting chief executive following the suspension of Mr Futho Hoohlo. At one time we held a workshop at Victory Hall.

“This workshop was intended to review human resources guidelines of WASCO. This included reviewing how WASCO employees should conduct themselves at and outside WASCO.

“The consensus was that no person should be involved in active politics or wear political party regalia at work or out of work. I vividly remember that in that meeting, Lineo indicated that she would wear her political regalia regardless since she had a right of freedom of association,” Mr Thelejane said.

And therein lay the crux of the matter. Mr Letsika concluded the two had feuded over politics as he could not establish any evidence of sexual harassment. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that Ms Moqasa spoke directly to Mr Moleko. She did not use internal remedies for any of her grievances, suggesting she was exploiting her political affiliation to the RFP and ease access to the minister.

“It is clear that their relationship is strained. None of them could confirm whether or not this is attributed to their political differences or their personal circumstances.

“In my assessment of the situation and bearing in mind what Mr Thelejane suggested Ms Moqasa did, when they discussed the issue of staff not taking active participation in party politics, it is not farfetched to assume that their differences are brought about by their political differences.

“This is explained by the fact that she (Ms Moqasa) found it comfortable to report to the minister directly without following the internal remedies, which in my view remained effective and efficient,” Mr Letsika said in his report.

The conflict between Mr Thelejane and Ms Moqasa surfaced last September initially over a parking bay dispute, which escalated to a disciplinary hearing against Ms Moqasa. The disciplinary hearing proceeded in her absence after she reported sick and, found her guilty. She was dismissed from work but was later reinstated after an out-of-court settlement, while Mr Thelejane took three months leave of absence pending investigations and eventually resigned last month despite being exonerated of the sexusl harassment allegations.

According to Mr Letsika’s report, Ms Moqasa outlined a series of sexual advances allegedly made by Mr Thelejane, including touching her private parts. In her affidavit, she described incidents dating back to 2019, when Mr Thelejane, then Director of Operations, professed his love for her despite her refusals and continued to make “inappropriate advances”.

Ms Moqasa recounted various incidents, including inappropriate touching during a 2020 meeting and hugging and touching in 2022 after Mr Thelejane was appointed acting CEO. She alleged that he threatened to dismiss her if she did not comply with his demands.

Mr Letsika disapproved all these allegations.