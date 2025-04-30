Thaba-Tseka child killer’s sentencing delayed again

…over pending psychiatric report

Moorosi Tsiane

A 41-year-old man from Thaba-Tseka, convicted of brutally murdering his three-year-old son, will have to wait even longer to learn his fate.

This after his sentencing was once again delayed as the court awaits a psychiatric report that is crucial before Justice Tšeliso Mokoko delivers the sentence.

Reli Letuka of Khohlo-Ntšo Bokong was found guilty in February 2025 of stabbing his young son 21 times in a horrifying attack that took place on 13 October 2018.

Sentencing was initially set for 13 March 2025. However, on request from Crown Counsel Advocate Thapelo Mokuku, the court ordered a psychiatric evaluation to better understand Letuka’s mental state.

When the court reconvened in March, psychologist Khahliso Mokhauli informed Justice Mokoko that the report was not yet ready. She explained the state’s financial constraints had prevented her from travelling to Letuka’s home village to gather necessary background information as the state did not have money to fund her trip.

She assured the court the report would be completed by 24 March. The judge then postponed sentencing to 29 April 2025.

But once again, the case stalled, as there was no report.

This week, High Court Assistant Registrar, Adv Thato Monare, told the court that logistical delays, caused by the end of the 2024 financial year, had prevented social workers from visiting Khohlo-Ntšo.

“They’re only heading out now. We were dealing with procurement issues. Now that the new financial year has started and processes are in place, they’ll be in the village until Wednesday. I expect the report to be ready by Friday Adv Monare said.

Justice Mokoko remained sceptical.

“I doubt the report will be ready by Friday. I’m giving them until 8 May. The matter is postponed to 15 May (2025), when both sides will present their final arguments based on the report. I’ll also announce the sentencing date then,” Justice Mokoko said.

The trial began on 10 February 2025, with Letuka pleading guilty to the charge of murder. This was against the advice of his lawyer, Adv Tšebeletso Motluli, who had concerns about his mental fitness to stand trial.

Justice Mokoko dismissed the defence’s concerns, revoked Letuka’s bail, and allowed the case to proceed.

Two days later, the prosecution called its first witness, neighbour Mapheello Malube. She gave chilling testimony about how she discovered little Lebohang Letuka’s lifeless body in her vegetable garden on the morning of 14 October 2018.

“At first, I thought he was just sleeping. I went to his parents’ house to ask. I found his older brother playing outside. He told me the boy was dead—killed by their father.”

Still in disbelief, Malube alerted other neighbours. Together, they returned to Letuka’s home. The older son repeated the claim: his father had murdered Lebohang.

“He admitted to the killing. He said the boy had been crying late at night and wouldn’t stop. Then he handed the police a knife (the murder weapon) from the roof of his hut,” Malube said.

The Crown called five more witnesses: area chief Ntšekhe Ntšekhe, Ha Nkokoane Head Chief Seephephe Mahao, Letuka’s uncle Matiase Mokube, villager Tsepe Lekooa who helped capture Letuka, and Police Constable Hlehlisi. None were cross-examined, and their stories all aligned.

Chief Ntšekhe was quickly informed and organised a community search. Letuka was eventually caught in Ha Nkokoane.

The chief testified he saw the child’s body before police arrived and counted 21 stab wounds.

After reviewing the harrowing evidence, Justice Mokoko made his ruling.

“The issue is whether the facts support a murder conviction, even with a guilty plea. The evidence is overwhelming. While the accused admitted the killing, he failed to explain the severity of the attack. The post-mortem confirms this was intentional. He is guilty of murder.”

In a plea for leniency, Adv Motluli said Letuka was remorseful.

“He regrets his actions, My Lord. We ask the court to show mercy,” she said.

But Adv Mokuku pushed for a full psychiatric evaluation before sentencing, saying the accused cared for two children and worked in the fields, while the wife’s whereabouts were unknown or what support systems he had.

“We need this report to ensure justice is done,” Adv Mokuku said.

Justice Mokoko agreed and postponed the sentencing, a delay that continues to this day.

Letuka remains in custody, awaiting his sentencing.