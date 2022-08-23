Thaba Bosiu Risk Solutions gets recognition

Nthabiseng Libate

THABA Bosiu Risk Solutions has been awarded the Diamond Arrow Award in the 2022 PMR Africa Awards for its outstanding insurance work.

PMR Africa Awards are meant to recognise excellence among institutions. The awards are based on annual clients’ surveys.

Since 2010, Thaba Bosiu Risk Solutions has become a regular feature in the PMR Awards winning various gongs. The company has won awards in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 2019 and 2021 when it won a Golden Arrow Award for being the overall outstanding Insurance Broker.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times on the side lines of the awards, Thaba Bosiu Risk Solutions’ finance and admin officer, ‘Mantela Hloela, said her organisation had amassed experience in insurance and related services. This enables the organisation to provide quality services to its clients.

“We have been operating in Lesotho for a long time and we understand the market enabling us to offer clients products that suit them and allowing us to become their advocates on all issues relating to their insurance,” Ms Hloela said.

“Another strategy that we employ to ensure success is understanding our competitors. We believe that to be successful, you must never be afraid to study and learn from your competitors because they may be doing something right that you can implement in your business to grow.”

At the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisation spent time perfecting its craft and found better ways of serving its customers and enhancing its internal processes, she said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted a necessity for insurance, and we took it upon ourselves to continue marketing our organisation and educating the public on the need to minimise their risks through insurance.”

On his part, PMR Africa Awards chief executive officer, Johan Hattingh, said the awards were meant to acknowledge and honour individuals and companies for their hard work.

“We interview a group of senior respondents in the country, normally senior businesspeople and government officials and ask them to nominate companies for the awards for different sectors. After receiving the results, we analyse them and if a company’s score is high enough, we invite it to attend the awards,” Mr Hattingh said.

He commended the recognised companies for ensuring competitiveness, excellence, leadership and resilience for improved customer service and satisfaction.