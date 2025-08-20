Textile workers accuse HR Manager of exploitation

Moorosi Tsiane

THE Thetsane based textile firm, Quantum Apparel’s Human Resource Manager, Gladys Mokone, has been accused of subjecting employees to unpaid overtime, which some workers described as “tantamount to slavery”.

The allegations were made by former employee Kananelo Mokhele, who has lodged a case at the Labour Court challenging her dismissal. She is joined in the case by Vuyelwa Qokumbane, Ntaoleng Muso, Malebona Mohale, Majoale Selebalo and Mathetso Nkokane, who were all dismissed along with Mokhele last month.

The case was before the Deputy President of the Labour Court, ’Maserame Kotele, on Tuesday, with Ms Mokhele giving testimony as the first witness under the guidance of her lawyer, Attorney Piti Lebakeng.

Ms Mokhele recounted the events that led to their dismissal, starting on 25 June 2025 when they were told to go home during their lunch break.

She told the court that on that day, the company gates were locked at lunchtime, preventing workers from leaving for their usual break. As they began singing, something they often did, some employees tried to return inside but were barred and told to go home, as the factory was shutting down.

“…Our Human Resource Manager, ‘M’e Gladys, found us singing and said that if the gates were opened, we should not leave but continue singing. She further told us she had already called the police,” Ms Mokhele said.

She added that it was unusual for the gates to be locked at lunchtime as some employees, including herself, normally went home to eat since they live nearby.

Later, police arrived and engaged with the workers, who explained their grievances, including unpaid overtime, being forced to remain after 17:00hrs, and being barred from joining trade unions without management’s approval.

“. . . We told them we were not happy with the treatment from our HR Manager, who insists we must stay behind after hours for unpaid overtime. We also raised concerns about being locked in during lunch breaks and not being allowed to join any trade unions. Those we do join are without our employer’s consent,” Ms Mokhele testified.

According to her, the police later informed the employees that management had attributed the shutdown to a boiler problem and instructed them to go home and return the next day. But a worker familiar with the boiler later confirmed to them that there was nothing wrong with it.

When they returned the following day, they found a notice at the gate stating the factory was closed while management assessed “damage caused”.

Following discussions involving labour representatives, shop stewards, and management, the workers were again told to remain at home until further notice.

Ms Mokhele said on 2 July, she received a call from a colleague, Puleng Monaheng, informing her that they had been asked to report for duty the next day. Upon reporting, she noticed some colleagues were missing.

“At that point, ‘M’e Gladys was going through some pictures on a cellphone, saying she was checking people who had appeared on the Melodi Airwaves social page. She told us that we were being rehired under the same contracts but must know that no one in that firm is allowed to join a trade union,” Ms Mokhele told the court.

She continued that on 4 July, she resumed normal duties until 9 July 2025, when she was abruptly informed it was her last day.

“At around 10:00am, I was called into the HR office. She asked if I was Kananelo, and when I said yes, she told me that the machine I was using already had enough operators, so I should not report the next day. She said she would call me on 14 July to advise when to return.

“Later that day, my immediate supervisor asked what the meeting had been about. I explained, and she said she would fight to ensure I was not dismissed just for appearing in Melodi pictures. That was surprising, because the HR Manager had never mentioned the pictures. But that was the last day I worked as I never received a call from ‘M’e Gladys until now, as I stand here in court,” Ms Mokhele said.

Ms Mokhele has since concluded her evidence-in-chief. The respondents’ lawyer, Advocate Mosiuoa Koto, is expected to cross-examine her on a date yet to be set by the court.