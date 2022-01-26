Teenager kills cop  

’Marafaele Mohloboli

VILLAGERS in Ha-Masupha, Metolong, are in shock after a 16-year-old boy shot and killed a police officer on Saturday.

This after the now deceased 40-year-old Sergeant Mahase Khapu had earlier disarmed the boy who had tried to stab him.

Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli, this week said the boy was now in custody at the Maseru Juvenile Prison.

Senior Supt Mopeli said on the day in question, the boy had just been expelled from a soccer game for a dangerous foul. The expulsion riled the boy so much that he started hurling insults at spectators including his own father.

“After being red carded, he had started insulting spectators including his own father and when the father tried to reprimand him, the boy slapped him in the face, resulting in the police officer’s intervention,” Snr Supt Mopeli said.

“Angered by the police officer’s intervention, the boy went away and came back with a knife but the police officer disarmed him. He left again only to return wielding a gun. He headed straight to the car in which his father was sitting with the now deceased officer. He shot the police officer once in the head killing him instantly,” Snr Supt Mopeli said.

The boy was only caught after being struck with a stone by one villager. He appeared in court on Tuesday after a probation officer was sourced for him. He was charged with murder and remanded in custody. It is unclear when he will eventually stand trial.

Meanwhile, the opposition Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) has condemned the rampant killings in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Maseru this week, LCD deputy leader, Tšeliso Mokhosi, described the killing as “appalling” and called on the authorities to step up efforts to end them.

“It is appalling to see how Basotho are killing each other. There was a time when several police officers were killed last year and it seems the trend is continuing this year. We recently had another incident of a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed by an officer in Mazenod but no action has been taken. The authorities must act decisively to end these killings,” Mr Mokhosi said.