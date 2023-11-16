Teachers abandon industrial action

…as gvt commits to paying their outstanding dues

Mathatisi Sebusi

THE government has committed to address teachers’ grievances dating back to 2019 thereby averting a strike that could have crippled the country’s education system.

The teachers had sent a petition to Prime Minister Sam Matekane accusing the government of abandoning a 2019 agreement under which it should have settled their outstanding salaries and allowances, appoint school principals on a permanent and pensionable basis as well as finalise a new career and salary structure, among other demands.

The teachers had threatened industrial action as a last resort to pressurise the government to address their longstanding grievances.

The three teachers’ unions; Lesotho Association of Teachers (LAT), Lesotho School Principals’ Association (LESPA)and Lesotho Teachers Trade Union (LTTU) had already secured a permit from the police to proceed with the industrial action.

But LAT Secretary General, Letsatsi Ntsibolane, said the government had approached the teachers’ unions on Monday requesting a meeting to discuss their grievances.

Mr Ntsibolane said the government was represented by Deputy Prime Minister Nthomong Majara, Minister of Education and Training Ntoi Rapapa, Minister of Law and Justice Richard Ramoeletsi and Minister of Public Service Mputi Steven Mputi.

According to Mr Ntsibolane, the government had asked them to suspend the industrial action to enable the parties to start negotiations immediately.

They had agreed the government would pay teachers their September 2019 salaries. The government of ex-Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, which was in power then, had refused to pay after implementing a no work, no pay policy when the teachers were on strike. The government had also acceded to a request to pay primary and secondary schools’ teachers with the same qualifications equal pay.

A memorandum of agreement signed by a Cabinet subcommittee and the teachers’ unions dated November 11 2023, seen by this publication commits the government to addressing the teachers demands.

Professor Rapapa confirmed progress with the teachers’ unions in an interview with the Lesotho Times. His ministry had in May 2023, in line with the 2019 agreement, appointed 417 principals on a permanent and pensionable basis.

“We also collected data of teachers’ arrears which we plan to pay after receiving the funds we requested. We have also engaged twenty professionals at the Teachers Service Department to ensure that teachers get their money quickly when they go on pension,” Prof Rapapa said.