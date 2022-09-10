Tau’s fine form continues

Leemisa Thuseho

TAEKWONDO star, Michelle Tau, pulled an outstanding performance over the weekend winning gold in the 2022 European Club Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

The tournament was held on 26 August.

Tau came first following her 2-0 victory over Bryhida Erika of Ukraine who settled for silver.

Two days later, she went to win a silver medal in theTallinn Open Taekwondo competition, still in Estonia. She lost the tie 2-1 a British athlete.

Tau was on the back of another commendable performance two weeks ago where she won a bronze medal in the 2022 Israel Open Taekwondo Tournament.

She also a silver at the Niger Open Taekwondo Tournament in February this year.

Speaking to the Lesotho Times during the weekend, Tau said she could have made it two gold medals had it not been for an ankle injury in the Tallinn Open final.

That she has progressed from bronze a fortnight ago to silver and gold is clear proof of her progress although there is still room for improvement.

“My performance is encouraging although it is not perfect yet,” Tau said.

“In the Tallinn Open I didn’t do my best because of the injury. It is a lesson that even when I am injured, I must ensure.”

Since 2019 until last year, Tau was based at a taekwondo high-performance centre in Germany under the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) high-performance programme.

On returning home last year, her performance dropped due to lack of competitions. However, she said she was happy that she was slowly finding her footing.

Tau is now hoping for improvement in her world rankings when they get published this month.

Currently she is ranked 23 in the world.

“In September, I will now my new rankings, but I am definitely hoping it to be better.”

Tau is also one of the beneficiaries of the Olympic solidarity scholarships meant to help athletes prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The scholarship will soon take her to Belgium, where she will be based until the commencement of the Olympics.

However, she pleaded for sponsorship as she was sponsored by her mother for the last three tournaments.

In October she will be fighting in the 2022 Grand Prix III in Manchester, England.