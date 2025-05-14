Tariff negotiations still on’ – Shelile

Mohloai Mpesi

LESOTHO will engage in virtual negotiations with the United States next week to seek a reversal of the 50 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump administration last month.

This after the country was initially snubbed by US Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, who did not attend a scheduled meeting with Lesotho’s delegation in Pretoria, on 24 April 2025.

An impeccable government source told the Lesotho Times last night, that Lesotho is among “the first fifteen countries scheduled to engage in negotiations with the US”.

Mokhethi Shelile, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Business Development, confirmed the upcoming virtual talks, though he said an exact date was yet to be set.

“Lesotho is one of the countries shortlisted for the first round of negotiations with the US,” Mr Shelile told the Lesotho Times last night.

“The meeting is scheduled for next week, although an exact date has not been provided yet.”

The tariffs, invoked by President Donald Trump under a trade emergency declaration, have had a devastating impact on Lesotho’s textile industry – the country’s largest exporter to the US.

Over 12,000 textile sector jobs are now at risk as a result. The tariffs also effectively nullified the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), under which Lesotho’s textile sector has thrived for over two decades, exporting textiles to the US tariff free.

Lesotho is now desperate to negotiate a reversal of the 50 percent reciprocal tariffs through the upcoming talks to protect its critical textile exports to the American market.

All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Nkaku Kabi had proposed a motion in the National Assembly last night to discuss the devastating impact of the tariffs and any remedial measures.

However, the session was cut short when the house was adjourned for 30 minutes. Afterwards, most MPs did not return into the chamber, preventing a quorum.

Mr Kabi had warned of the potential devastating impact of the tariffs and the need for alternative solutions. He asked Parliament to take the lead in looking for alternative solutions.

He criticized the government’s “failure” to successfully negotiate with the Trump administration to get the tariffs reviewed.

Basotho National Party (BNP) leader, Machesetsa Mofomobe, had also asked the government to present solutions for the tariff problem. He lamented the absence of relevant ministers in parliament to discuss the issue.