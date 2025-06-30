T-Connect vows to end connectivity challenges in Lesotho

…Starlink satellite internet service officially launched

…Promises 10,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs

Leemisa Thuseho

GLOBAL tech mogul Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service is now officially available in Lesotho, following its launch by local digital transformation group, T-Connect Lesotho.

The company has vowed to tackle the country’s persistent internet connectivity challenges through high-speed, low-latency satellite technology.

T-Connect, the authorised Starlink reseller in the country, unveiled the service this week during a glamorous ceremony held at AVANI Maseru.

The launch follows the granting of a 10-year operating licence by the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) on 14 April 2025, after a year-long regulatory review.

Speaking at the launch, T-Connect Group Chairperson, Nolo Letele, emphasised that Starlink’s presence in Lesotho is not meant to displace existing telecommunications companies or eliminate jobs, but rather to complement and enhance the current communications infrastructure.

“I see the project as a complement to the already available telcos. The project is not here to take away people’s jobs,” Mr Letele said.

He further explained that Starlink will provide access to areas that current telecommunications companies have not been able to reach, or can only reach at a very high cost.

“For example, we have made some installations in very far-flung schools, like in Thaba-Tseka at Ha Makunyapane, where there is no internet access.

“So, our big focus is to access those service areas. We feel that we will be able to cover pretty much anywhere in Lesotho where the sun shines.”

On his part, T-Connect Group Chief Executive Officer, Phelane Phomane, said Lesotho continues to face significant internet connectivity challenges, despite its high potential for cellular coverage.

“Lesotho has the potential for 90% cellular coverage, but 80 percent of the rural population is offline,” Advocate Phomane said.

He noted that such limited internet access is among the critical challenges that Starlink aims to address.

“There is high youth unemployment, the country’s economy is modest and in need of diversification, and reliable connectivity infrastructure remains a major challenge. This is largely why we exist — to solve some of these challenges.”

As part of their piloting phase, he revealed that Marakabei High School in Thaba-Tseka had been provided with Starlink’s high-speed internet connection free of charge a few weeks ago.

“The school has had computers since 2017 but had never been able to connect to the internet. Now, with Starlink, they can finally go online.”

Adv Phomane further announced that T-Connect will soon launch a series of community internet hotspots across the country.

“These community hotspots will allow anyone with a unique code to access the internet,” he said.

The T-Connect community hotspot service will cost M10 for uncapped daily data, while Starlink business connectivity packages will start from M1,600 per month for speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Adv Phomane also revealed that in collaboration with the Development Bank of Southern Africa, T-Connect is planning to develop and install AI Data Centres across the Southern Africa region — with one of the centres to be located in Lesotho.

“When we are done, the Lesotho data centre will be the highest data centre in the world. It will be the most unique data centre globally and will fundamentally transform the foundations of our economy.”

He explained that this would enable Lesotho to become a regional digital hub, exporting digital skills and services without its citizens having to emigrate.

“That means our country will be a regional hub that exports digital skills. We will be a smart country, with advanced security and fraud detection systems. We will be exporting skills without ever having to leave our country. There will be better resource management, and we will see the creation of more jobs in the country.”

He said the initiative will directly create 10,000 direct jobs and over 50,000 indirect jobs.

“We are aware of how providing connectivity in schools has already made it easier for young people to access job opportunities in Europe.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Education and Training, Ntoi Rapapa, described the arrival of Starlink in Lesotho as a monumental step in the country’s digital transformation journey.

“This is a major shift for Lesotho. We do have challenges, particularly in the remote areas, but with an extra private sector player like T-Connect, we believe every corner of this country will soon have access to the internet and digital transformation,” Professor Rapapa said.

He also emphasised that improved connectivity will benefit multiple sectors of society.

“Connectivity is key for the education sector, health sector, tourism and in all sectors that we have, including the entertainment industry.”

Prof Rapapa said the government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for private sector-led development.

“Everybody must understand that the role of government is to continue to provide a level playing field for all private sector entities, so that the country can achieve private sector-led economic growth.”