Suspended DCEO official wants his pistol back

. . . firearm linked to murder case

Moorosi Tsiane

ADVOCATE Peter Matekane, the suspended head of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO)’s Asset Recovery Unit, has filed an application in the High Court demanding the release of his 9mm pistol.

The firearm was seized by police as evidence in an ongoing murder case in which he is accused of fatally shooting a five-year-old girl from Ha Thamae on 3 September 2022.

Commissioner of Police Borotho Matsoso; Officer Commanding Upper Thamae Police Station; Director of Public Prosecutions Hlalefang Motinyane; and Attorney General, Rapelang Motsieloa are first to fourth respondents respectively.

In his application filed last Friday, Adv Matekane wants the Officer Commanding Upper Thamae Police Station to return his firearm, with the condition that he will produce it whenever police require him to.

The charges stem from an incident near the now-closed Shelly Brown club and a car wash where a gunfight led to a stray bullet striking and killing the young girl.

He was initially charged with murder in the Magistrate’s Court and later released on bail.

Adv Matekane says he complied when police asked him to surrender his gun but claims it has not been returned since.

“Some nearly three years ago, I had an encounter with some men travelling in a 4+1 at night as I was driving home. These men attempted to hijack me, and, in the process, a scuffle ensued in which I fired a shot in an effort to save my life. I immediately reported the incident to the Upper Thamae police that I had fired a shot using my firearm . . ..

“As it is a standard procedure, the police asked me to surrender my firearm so it could be examined, which I did. In the recent past I have come under several attempts on my life by persons still to be found and arrested by the police as I have reported the matter to the police. All in all, in May 2025 there were three attempts on my life in consequence of which I have had to flee my home and now reside in Ladybrand, living (sic) my family alone and all so exposed,” submits Adv Matekane.

Adv Matekane argues his family is in danger of being attacked and killed without defending themselves because his firearm is still with the police.

“I aver that both my family and I are in extreme danger of being attacked and killed by these assailants and that I am helpless as my firearm is still with the police since 2022. In any event, as the attempts on my life mounted, I requested the police to release my firearm as it has long been examined, and they have a report of the examination. They have no objection but indicated that I would have to seek an order from the Honourable Court for the release thereof, hence my present application,” adds Adv Matekane.

While his murder trial is pending, Advocate Matekane is still facing an unresolved charge of corruption and fraud in which he is accused of defrauding the government of M3.8 million.

This case is currently before Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha at the High Court.

He is charged alongside former DCEO director general Mahlomola Manyokole, ex-DCEO intern Relebohile Lesholu, the late Ikhetheleng Matabane, Matsobane Putsoa of M Putsoa and Associates, and Mokorotlo Communications.

The charges relate to former DCEO head Adv Manyokole’s efforts to place Victoria Hotel under curatorship during his tenure.

This action arose from an investigation into suspected money laundering and corruption involving the hotel’s lessee, the late businessman Thabiso Tlelai of Sobita Investments, who had leased the property from the government since 2002.

Adv Manyokole had argued in court that Sobita Investments was awarded the lease improperly under then Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili’s administration and had failed to pay the required M60,000 monthly rent since the start of the lease.

On 15 June 2020, Justice Molefi Makara granted an order to place the hotel under curatorship, and Adv Manyokole appointed M Putsoa and Associates as curator.

However, after Adv Manyokole was suspended by then Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, the DCEO charged him with money laundering, corruption, and abuse of office related to the curatorship.

He and his co-accused allegedly misappropriated funds from the Victoria Hotel for unrelated expenses, and the appointed curator had been de-registered and was ineligible for the role.

In May 2021, each accused was granted M3,000 bail by the Maseru Magistrates Court.

The DPP, Adv Motinyane, transferred the case to the High Court in 2023.

However, no hearing date has been set after Judge Makhetha dismissed their application to have the charges permanently stayed due to prosecution delays. She ruled that the application was no longer relevant and did not meet the legal requirements.