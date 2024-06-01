Summary of the South African Elections

The African National Congress, the party of Ntate Nelson Mandela, has been hit by its worst ever election result since apartheid ended 30 years ago;

With results from 99% of voting districts declared the ANC has 40%;

This is a steep fall since the last election in 2019 when it got 57%;

This means it will have to share power with one or more parties;

ANC leaders are preparing for complex coalition talks;

The centre-right Democratic Alliance (DA) remains the second-largest party with 22%;

The new MK party, led by ex-President Jacob Zuma, is in third place with 15%. Zuma is the biggest winner in the election as his new party’s good performance has essentially guaranteed the massive drop in support for the ANC;

Zuma’s MK replaces the radical EFF as the third largest party after the latter’s share of the vote fell to 9%;

The distribution of seats in the 400-member National Assembly will be proportionate to the vote share;

Just like Lesotho did in 2012, South Africa will now begin its own era of coalition politics;

The centre right DA has signalled it is willing to enter a coalition with the ANC. Analysts say that is the best possible coalition arrangement not only for South Africa, but the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) region;

A “doomsday” leftist coalition between the EFF and President Zuma’s MK party will likely see the Rand collapse, the flight of investors and demise of the South African economy. That will have a devastating impact on Lesotho as our own Loti is pegged to the Rand and we are essentially a satellite economy of South Africa;

This “doomsday” coalition scenario is feared because of the ultra-leftist policies of the MK and EFF which demand the nationalization of key economic sectors like banking, mining and confiscation of white land without compensation. Such ultra-leftist policies have failed wherever they have been tried in places like Cuba, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, North Korea etc;