Soldiers return from Mozambique 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE last batches of Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) troops have returned home after helping in restoring peace and stability in Mozambique after a three-year deployment in that country’s Cabo Delgado province.

The LDF contingent had been deployed in Cabo Delgado’s Nangande district to help quell the insurgency there.

LDF spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, said the Nangande district, similar in size to Lesotho, had been devastated by the insurgency before the arrival of the troops. But the LDF tried its best to restore order when it deployed from August 2021.

It was part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) to assist the Mozambican government thwart the insurgency in the northern parts of that country.

Lt-Col Lekola spoke as one of the last batches of LDF troops landed back at Moshoeshoe I International Airport on Tuesday.

He said the LDF contingent had managed to overcome numerous challenges.

“When we first arrived in Nangade, the district was in ruins — there were no schools, health services, electricity, churches, businesses, or economic activity. People from about 50 (whole) villages had sought asylum in neighbouring countries,” said Lt-Col Lekola.

Despite their success, the deployment was not without challenges. Three soldiers lost their lives during their time in Mozambique. One was shot dead while battling with the insurgents.

Commando Private Moalosi Khoaele was the first to die when he succumbed to malaria in November 2021 while Commando Corporal Lebohang Solomon Mofoka died in a car accident while patrolling Chibau village of the Nangade district with eight others.

Additionally, the troops faced difficulties such as harsh weather conditions, and dense forests that hindered their operations, Lt-Col Lekola said.

Among the returning troops were women, a point of pride for the LDF.

For his part, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Limpho Tau, explained that SADC had deployed the military contingent to help a fellow country in need.

The mission, which began in 2020, involved force contributions from Botswana, South Africa, and Tanzania. Lesotho joined later on in 2021.

Lesotho sent 240 troops to Nangade district, with the first contingent of 120 soldiers deployed for the first 12 months and the second for 17 months.

Mr Tau said a “small group” of soldiers, who departed Mozambique last Friday with about ten trucks, is expected to arrive in Lesotho this morning.

“We will welcome them at the Maseru border bridge as the very last batch,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the LDF for their commitment and pride in restoring peace in Mozambique.

The LDF contingent was also welcomed by their spouses and other family members at the airport.

One of them, ‘Maretšepile Lebona, excited for her husband’s return, praised the LDF. She said life had been challenging in her husband’s absence as she had to fulfill both parental roles.

“Prayer was my daily bread for my husband’s safety and his colleagues,” she said.

In addition, Mamohlaka Mafaesa, shared similar sentiments, expressing relief and gratitude for her brother’s safe return.

“We were worried and prayed for his protection,” she said.