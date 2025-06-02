Soldiers deployed at LEC

–to protect forensic auditors

Mohloai Mpesi

THE Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) has deployed soldiers to the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) to provide security for a team of forensic auditors investigating alleged large-scale corruption at the troubled power utility.

LDF Commander, Lieutenant-General Mojalefa Letsoela, confirmed to the Lesotho Times last night that the soldiers had been stationed at the LEC to ensure the safety of the auditors. He cited past incidents—most notably the murder of an LEC auditor—as the reason for the precaution.

“We do not want history to repeat itself. Given the gravity of the corruption at LEC and the intelligence we have received, there is a real concern for the safety of these auditors,” Lt-Gen Letsoela said.

The forensic audit officially began on Tuesday when personnel from the Office of the Auditor-General reported for duty to do the job. This development came nearly three months after the LEC board suspended the company’s 10-member executive management team to pave the way for the investigations.

The suspended executives include Managing Director Mohlomi Seitlheko, Corporate Secretary Advocate Khotso Nthontho, Head of Corporate Services Moipone Mashale, Head of Strategy and Growth Limpho Mokhesi, Head of Information Technology Sakhele Mapetja, Head of Finance ‘Makabelo Matsoso, Head of Customer Experience Lebohang Mohasoa, Head of Legal, Risk and Compliance Selebalo Ntepe, Head of Internal Audit Thato Matsoso, and Head of Operations Serolo Tikoe.

A memo issued at the time of their suspension stated that a forensic audit would be launched to investigate alleged improprieties, “reinforcing the board’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sound corporate governance”.

At the time, then-board chairperson, Nathaniel Maphathe, was appointed interim managing director, leaving his chairperson role which has now been taken over by another board member, Thabo Khasipe.

LEC Stakeholder Relations Manager, Makhetha Motšoari, confirmed that the audit process had now begun.

“The forensic audit started yesterday. That is when the auditors arrived and officially reported for duty. The expectation is that the process will take about three months,” he said.

“We sought the services of the Auditor-General. So as far as we are concerned, it’s the Auditor-General’s office that is conducting this forensic audit.”

It had earlier been suggested that private forensic auditors would be hired but the board decided to use the Auditor General’s office. The Auditor General’s office is familiar with the LEC as it has conducted its regular statutory audits of the parastatal and condemned its state of financial affairs.

The audit follows serious concerns over financial irregularities at the LEC. During a previous audit of the company’s financials for the year ending March 2023, the Auditor-General’s office had to seek intervention from the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) after LEC employees failed to produce essential supporting documents.

Apart from that, the Auditor-General’s report also indicated that LEC had failed to account for a staggering M568 million—another red flag underscoring the urgent need for a forensic probe.

The audit was ordered by former Energy Minister Professor Nqosa Mahao, who raised concerns about the mismanagement of funds by LEC’s executive team under the previous board, which he dismissed in October 2024.

Before Prof Mahao was fired by Prime Minister Sam Matekane in November 2024, he had dissolved the previous board on 10 October 2024 over its approval of staff bonuses totalling around M6 million, despite the LEC’s dire financial state.

The dismissed board members were: Professor Molibeli Taele (chairperson), Mathapelo Ramakatane, Mosiea Mapota, Mokhoenene Lehohla, Mokhethi Seithleko, Pesha Shale, Seretse Mohlouoa, Masophia Lesaoana, Advocate Rapapa Sepiriti, and Teboho Shelile.

Mr Seitlheko and Mr Nthontho remained on the board as they were LEC employees representing management and not political appointees.

Prof Mahao argued that the board’s approval of bonuses was reckless, especially given that LEC owed a staggering M700 million to Eskom and Electricidade de Moçambique (EDM) for electricity imports.

He also pointed out that the bonuses had been awarded while the company was seeking a M328 million bailout from the government to fund imports during the six-month shutdown of the ‘Muela Hydropower Station, which provides LEC with 72MW of power. The shutdown, which began on 1 October 2024 ended this week.

The board was also criticised for allowing key LEC projects to be transferred back to the Ministry of Energy.

Prof Mahao replaced the board with a new one chaired by Seaja Ntšekhe and including members Nati Maphate, Thabo Khasipe, Lebohang Ramaisa, Lerato Mphaka, Batalatsang Kanetsi, Moholisa Fako, and Rethabile Sakoane.

However, Acting Minister of Energy Mohlomi Moleko, who succeeded Mahao, fired Mr Ntšekhe in December, allegedly over a Facebook post in which he suggested that Mahao had been dismissed for fighting corruption. Ntšekhe was subsequently replaced by Mr Maphathe.

Lt-Gen Letsoela said Auditor-General, ‘Mathabo Makenete, had approached him to request protection for her audit team, fearing for their safety given past tragedies and the explosive nature of the corruption they are probing.

“The background and intelligence we’ve gathered about LEC’s operations clearly justify the need for these auditors to have protection,” Lt-Gen Letsoela said.

He referenced the brutal killing of Thibello Nteso, the LEC’s then Head of Internal Audit, who was gunned down on 6 February 2017, near the home of then Police Commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa in Maseru West. Mr Nteso had reportedly been investigating the alleged embezzlement of M170 million at the time. Two police officers; Moeketsi Dlamini and Monaheng Musi, who were Letsoepa’s bodyguards, were subsequently convicted of his murder in December 2020 and sentenced to 20 years each by Justice Moroke Mokhesi in the High Court.

In another chilling incident, Lesotho Renewable Energy and Access Project (LREEAP) Procurement Officer, Lelatsa Makhabane, narrowly survived an apparent assassination attempt just two weeks ago. Sources allege the attempt on his life is linked to a dispute over a lucrative World Bank-funded tender under LREEAP.

“Mr Nteso was doing this very job, and he was murdered. That alone justifies our decision. The Auditor-General followed proper channels to request protection, and we have honoured that request,” Lt-Gen Letsoela said.

He added that while he is not a police officer, he has gathered enough intelligence to identify suspects behind the recent attempt on Mr Makhabane’s life.

“If I were a policeman, I would have already arrested those behind the attack. But I am a soldier – I act on intelligence, and I use that intelligence to save lives.

“Our job is not to audit. We are here solely to protect the auditors so they can carry out their work without fear. That is what our soldiers are doing, protecting lives and ensuring the audit proceeds in a safe environment, day and night.”