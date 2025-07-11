Soldiers accused of wrecking homes

Mohloai Mpesi

SOLDIERS deployed to Mokota-koti in Hleoheng, Leribe, to curb rampant livestock theft and other crimes, are accused of wrecking marriages instead of protecting communities.

These accusations emerged during a visit by the National Assembly’s Portfolio Committee on the Prime Minister’s Cluster on a mission to understand civil-military relations in communities near army bases around the country.

The committee, led by chairperson Moshe Makotoko, included Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) Members of Parliament (MPs) Peiso Kelane, Tommy Ashraf Tayob, and Lekhotsa Mafethe.

All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader Nkaku Kabi was also in attendance, but the army was not represented, after the meeting’s postponement was not relayed to both the soldiers and police.

The Leribe District Administrator (DA), Letsema Khalanyane, explained that while the original meeting was scheduled for the previous week and had been communicated to the soldiers, its postponement to Tuesday was not relayed to them on time.

The community’s complaints centred on the soldiers’ alleged errant behaviour.

“We invited the army and the police for last week’s meeting, which was then postponed to today. Unfortunately, the soldiers and police were not aware of the new date because the community was not present at the original meeting, which led to the change. We communicated the new date with the Parliamentary committee, but not with the soldiers,” Mr Khalanyane said.

Accusations of family interference

Leribe Community Policing Forum spokesperson, Mokoena Tlali, expressed concern that instead of focusing on their security duties, some of the soldiers had developed amorous relations with local women, resulting in tensions and domestic disputes.

“We are asking the soldiers to stay out of people’s families. These women are always going to the base as if the soldiers were deployed here for women. When you try to discipline your wife at home, she runs to the army base to report you, then the soldiers come and beat you up,” Mr Tlali alleged.

Mr Tlali went on to say that many husbands now fear their wives would have inappropriate associations with soldiers.

“These soldiers are having relationships with people’s wives. The husbands are afraid to even ask questions about those relationships because they know they could be assaulted.

“One man even took his own life out of fear of confronting a soldier, while another divorced his wife because she was in love with a soldier.”

Despite these serious claims, Mr Tlali acknowledged the soldiers’ positive impact in curbing crime and livestock theft and even suggested that more troops were needed but urged them to act professionally and refrain from becoming overly friendly with the locals.

“The soldiers are doing a good job, but their numbers need to be increased because some livestock still passes through. When you go meet their commander, please tell him to discourage this culture. The current soldiers are not behaving like the first team that was deployed here and later reassigned to Mozambique.

“We even party with them at nightclubs. When we need back-up during patrols, their phones ring unanswered but if you go to one of the taverns, you’ll find them there. Please tell them to focus on the work they came here to do; they should be patrolling the borders to stop livestock from being taken to South Africa.”

Cops and stock thieves

Community member, Patlo Phamotse, aired criticism focusing on poor coordination between the police and army.

He claimed that when soldiers successfully recover stolen livestock and hand the animals over to police, in no time the same animals are surrendered to the thieves.

“There needs to be better collaboration between the army and police. There is an incident when soldiers recovered about 15 cattle that were about to be taken across the river, and they handed them over to the police before resuming their patrol. But, they soon saw the same cattle crossing the river again,” Mr Phamotse said.

“When they asked what had happened, they were told that the owners had negotiated with the police, who allowed them to proceed.

“The soldiers were furious, asking how they could be expected to work under such conditions therefore as Members of Parliament, please facilitate better coordination between the army and police.”

Mr Phamotse also raised the issue of inadequate vehicles, noting that the soldiers currently operate with just one vehicle which was a significant constraint for such a large area.

“They only have one vehicle and sometimes when you call for help, they tell you the vehicle is already elsewhere. Please arrange for another vehicle so they can cover more ground, especially in emergencies like incidents of gunshots.”

Lack of community cooperation

Hleoheng Councillor, Tšeliso Motete, acknowledged the challenges soldiers face due to a lack of cooperation from the community.

“They are struggling because the community does not share intelligence. I have never heard them say they will help when called, unless their vehicle is elsewhere attending scenes were gunshots are heard, which happens often here,” Mr Motete said.

He echoed Mr Phamotse’s view that livestock often ends up being stolen again after being handed over to the police.

“What Ntate Patlo said is true. Many times, I have soldiers recovering animals only for the police to release the same animals back to the criminals. Thereafter, you hear the animals would have crossed the river again. This base is capable; they just need more vehicles.”

Murders near army base

Another villager, Rakutu Tšehlo raised further alarm, reporting that two bodies had recently been recovered near the army base.

“Just yesterday, a woman’s body was discovered near the base after a man’s body was found by the Mohokare River.

“But animal theft is also on the rise, so we need to support the soldiers by giving them information for them to assist us,” Mr Tšehlo said.

However, another villager, Machabe Machabe, questioned the soldiers’ vigilance, accusing them of allowing stolen animals to pass right under their noses.

“We are complaining here in Hleoheng about animals that pass near the base and cross the river. Why are the soldiers allowing that? They are just sitting there, relaxed and sleeping on the job,” Mr Machabe said.

Root causes and warnings

A community member named Ramakatsa said poverty was the underlying cause of crime in the area.

“I want to tell the MPs something: you want to stop crime, but you seem not to understand that poverty is the root cause. As long as people are hungry, crime will not stop. Even if you block one method, they will come up with another because they are hungry,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Committee, Mr Kelane addressed the issue of soldiers’ involvement with women, urging women to act responsibly.

“I want to caution the women who are said to be running to the soldiers. Yes, you are beautiful flowers, but you are not there to decorate the army base. You will get hurt.

“There are many ways to thank someone without inviting them into your homes. And men, when you thank them with beer, what do you expect to happen? Do not encourage behaviour that leads to misconduct.

“Yes, they are human and may make mistakes; during the night even a pastor can do the opposite of what he preaches during the day. But let us stay focused on solving the problem. My plea is that you just give them (soldiers) information,” Mr Kelane said.