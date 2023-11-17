Soldier nabbed for killing wife

Hopolang Mokhopi

A MEMBER of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF), Liteboho Matlabe, has been charged by the Maseru Magistrates Court for the murder of his wife, ‘Maseabata Matlabe.

Matlabe (30) – a member of LDF Special Forces – allegedly shot ‘Maseabata (24) at her home in Qeme, Ha Mpo, in Maseru, in front of her mother, after accusing her of having an extra martial affair.

He appeared before Magistrate Makopano Rantšo this week who remanded him in custody. Matlabe will have to apply for bail in the High Court, if he so chooses, as it is the court with jurisdiction to grant bail in murder cases.

According to police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent (SSP) Kabelo Halahala, there was a distress call late on 25 October 2023 about a person who had just been shot at Ha Mpo.

The police responded immediately and upon arrival, found a corpse of a woman lying in a pool of blood. They then collected the body and ferried it to the nearby mortuary.

Investigations ensued and later revealed that Matlabe had shot her.

“Investigations revealed that Matlabe was suspecting that his wife was having an extra marital affair, and this came after he saw his wife speaking to a man near Makoanyane Barracks.

“The two then had a fallout and ‘Maseabata decided to go to her maiden home. Matlabe followed her and at around 6pm, he found the deceased with her mother. He asked that they return home but the deceased refused saying their issues needed to be addressed through a meeting of the Matlabe and Tšoeu families before she could return to their matrimonial home. Matlabe then shot her in front of her parent and ran off,” SSP Halahala said.

Matlabe was later on handed over to the police by the Military Police and was subsequently hauled before the Maseru Magistrates Court where he was officially charged for murder. He will appear before the same court on 21 November 2023 for routine remand.

SSP Halahala advised married couples to always try solving disputes amicably and to control tempers.