SLB injects M40k into the 2025 Three Ranges Trail 

Makananelo Manamolela

STANDARD Lesotho Bank (SLB) has thrown its weight behind the 2025 edition of the Three Ranges Trail — an epic 14-day adventure hike from Morifi in Mohale’s Hoek to Thabana-Ntlenyana in Mokhotlong.

The trek will run from 4 to 17 October next year.

Speaking during a press briefing at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre in Maseru this week, SLB’s Brand and Marketing Manager – Communication and Sponsorships, Manyathela Kheleli, said the bank had contributed M40 000 towards the event, which is organised annually by the Thapoha Hiking Club.

“Lesotho is our home; we drive a goal,” Mr Kheleli said, stressing the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift communities.

“As long as they benefit people and contribute to the economy of the country as well as it’s standing internationally, we will always be there.”

He revealed that this is Standard Lesotho Bank’s first partnership with Thapoha Hiking Club, but the bank was quickly drawn in by the event’s objectives and unique route.

“What captured us is the significance of the journey’s points — Morifi, known as the highest lowest point globally, and Thabana-Ntlenyana, the highest peak in Southern Africa at 3,482 metres above sea level. These show just how much potential Lesotho has to attract tourists,” he said.

Mr Kheleli further underlined the broader benefits of the partnership.

“Tourism development means money, and that translates into economic growth, peace, and stability.”

Another sponsor, Metropolitan Lesotho, confirmed its continued support, without disclosing the amount.

“This is the second year we are partnering with Thapoha Hiking Club. Just like other companies that give back to communities and support programmes that develop the country, including tourism, we are proud to contribute,” Metropolitan’s marketing representative, Lebohang Lekhanya, said.

He urged more companies to support the initiative.

“These hikers come across vulnerable families, schools and churches that really need help. If more of us join hands, we can make a real difference in the welfare of people living in these remote areas.”

A representative of the Lesotho Council for Tourism, Makhetha Motšoari, described the trail as a game-changer.

“This is not just hiking; it is positioning Lesotho as a premier high-altitude adventure destination. We are the only country in the world entirely above 1 000 metres in elevation. That is a rare gift we must proudly talk about wherever we are.

“It connects mountain ranges, villages, and culture. It creates opportunities for local homestays, guiding, food provision, transport and storytelling. Just by sharing pictures and videos online, hikers sell the country globally.”

Lesotho Tourism Development Corporation (LTDC) official, Phomolo Lebotsa, highlighted the trail’s significance.

“This 300-kilometre journey across Thaba-Putsoa, Takalatsa and the Drakensberg is the longest hiking trail in Lesotho. Tourism is one of the key job creators, and events like this bring direct benefits to guesthouses, restaurants, hotels, tour guides and transport providers.”

Mr Lebotsa also noted the cultural and historical richness along the route, from Khauteng Morifi, once famed for its abundant harvests, to Semonkong’s Maletsunyane Falls and Majakaneng’s dinosaur footprints.

Thapoha Hiking Club spokesperson, Lisebo Mositsi, explained that this year’s event will feature six trail options, ranging from a moderate 27.1 km walk to the “Iron Man” challenge covering 288.3 km from Morifi to Thabana-Ntlenyana.

“The most interesting thing about the journey is the freshness of the air, the adventure of the walks, the food we share, and the gifts we provide to the communities that host us,” Ms Mositsi said.

Ms Mositsi revealed that unlike previous editions, the 2025 trail will include a community engagement day at Ha Ramajalle on the seventh day of the journey, marking the hiking club’s 15th anniversary.

“The trail promotes Lesotho domestically and internationally as an adventure tourism destination. Our aim is to showcase the country’s natural beauty and outdoor offerings to the world.”