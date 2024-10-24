SLB donates to St Cecilia orphanage 

Hopolang Mokhopi

THE Standard Lesotho Bank has donated 300 chicken layers and 100 bags of chicken food supplements worth M66 740 to St Cecilia Children’s Home, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to society and supporting sustainable development.

St Cecilia Children’s Home, located in Ha Buasono, Berea, cares for 50 orphaned children and is supported by 20 dedicated caretakers.

During the ceremony, Standard Lesotho Bank Berea Manager, Moliehi Morahane, expressed the bank’s ongoing commitment to community investment.

“Every year, Standard Lesotho Bank sets aside funds for Community Investment Services aimed at giving back to society. After discussing how best to assist, we selected St Cecilia Orphanage. Raising children with different personalities is a difficult task, so we spoke to Father Mahlaku to understand their needs, and we decided to donate chickens and 100 bags of supplements to support them.”

She said their efforts in Berea will continue, and the bank was committed to helping the orphanage thrive.

Similarly, Maseru Personal Banking Manager, Teboho Sello, highlighted the bank’s long-standing support for St Cecilia.

“This isn’t our first time assisting St Cecilia. We previously helped with agricultural inputs and even bought a tractor for the orphanage. As the largest bank in Lesotho, we see it as our responsibility to give back and help communities prosper.”

The founder and overseer of St Cecilia, Father Augustine Pule Mahlaku, expressed his deep gratitude to Standard Lesotho Bank for its continued generosity.

“This donation will sustain us for a while and help us produce more eggs to sell to the community. I’m overwhelmed with joy and thank Standard Lesotho Bank for their generous support.”

Father Mahlaku shared the challenges he faces, noting that the lack of transportation was particularly difficult when children fell ill at night, requiring him to seek help in the community. He explained that he founded the orphanage in 2007, officially registering it in 2010, and that it is home to 50 children cared for by 20 staff members.

In his remarks, Minister of Social Development and Gender, Pitso Lesaoana, praised Standard Lesotho Bank for their contributions and asserted the importance of child protection.

“It is our ministry’s responsibility to ensure that every child is protected, and their rights are upheld, working in collaboration with the Department of Child Protection and Social Assistance. The law on child protection, passed in 2011, guides us in this endeavour.”

The minister also thanked Father Mahlaku for his exceptional work and recognised Standard Lesotho Bank for their invaluable support.

“What I appreciate most is that these children are learning essential life skills by caring for the chickens. This gift will not only sustain them but also allow them to generate income by selling eggs to the community of Ha Buasono,” Mr Lesaoana said.