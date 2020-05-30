Sky Alpha lends hand to the vulnerable

Bataung Moeketsi

ONLINE radio station Sky Alpha HD commemorated its first anniversary by donating food parcels to two orphanages and an old-age home in Maseru on Africa Day.

Sky Alpha partnered with Lesotho Flour Mills and Upper Qeme Fruit and Veg Market to provide Sekamaneng-based God’s Love Centre, St Angela Cheshire Home for Disabled Children (Ha-Pita) and Mazenod’s Reitumetse Church Project with hampers.

The hampers contained potatoes, onions, carrots, maize meal, easy bake meal, pumpkins, cabbages and sugar.

Sky Alpha station manager Kabelo Mollo said that weeks prior to the event, the station’s founder and executive director Tello Leballo suggested that they help the less privileged as a way of celebrating their “momentous milestone”.

Speaking at the handover, Leballo said their efforts alone were not enough hence they were inviting others to also donate to the under-privileged.

“We can’t even brag about this, so instead we are sending a message that there are many less fortunate people who need assistance,” Leballo said.

He implored the new government to come up with programmes that assist the less fortunate.

Sky Alpha is Lesotho’s first English online radio station which broadcasts across the globe. Since its inception last year, the station has amassed over 165 000 listeners in 165 countries.

For his part, Lesotho Flour Mills’ marketing officer Bofihla ’Neko said their sole objective was to assist Basotho.

’Neko said their doors were open to institutions and individuals running initiatives similar to Sky Alpha’s to help the vulnerable.

“We hope that this gesture will go a long way in fighting hunger.

“More importantly, we ask that God raises his hand to spare us of the effects of Covid-19 which has affected so many countries that are better placed economically compared to Lesotho,” ’Neko said.

On behalf of St Angela, Sister Crescentia Clementine thanked the station and its partners for their generosity.

“We welcome all to come visit to see how we live and perhaps show us some grace like Sky Alpha has,” Sister Crescentia said.

‘Maitumeleng Ranneha, a caregiver from Reitumetse Church Project, also expressed gratitude for the assistance.