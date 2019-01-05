SirSchaba speaks on new album

Nthatuoa Koeshe

SOULFUL house music DJ, SirSchaba, says his newly released album, Opulence Lesson 2, has sold extremely well since its release last month.

The entertainer said he was grateful to his fans whom he said have bought the music in droves.

Although he could not be drawn to revealing numbers, the artiste said he has already ordered another batch of CDs for the album which was released on 21 December 2018. The new batch is expected on Friday.

SirSchaba told the Weekender that the eleven-track album was a sequel of his 2014 release titled Opulence Lesson 1.

He said the album is a compilation of projects with artistes from the Young Musicians Emporium Music label and its partners from abroad.

“The first album which was released in 2014 was a 100 percent local production but this new one is about 95 percent locally produced because there is one song titled Reach Out which features international artistes Marcus Pearson and Sabrina both from the United Kingdom,” SirSchaba said.

“As a DJ who plays soulful house music, the album is purely a soulful influenced project with production by Retselisitsoe Monts’I who is well known as 6icknature, Teboho Maphosa also known as Shazmicsoul, Sirschaba with features from Basotho vocalists such as Mapule, Ntsieng, Kubas, Cleopatra angel and Amylice to name a few.”

Sir Schaba said the album also features the potential hit song Just for You where he features Marcus Pearson which has a highly played music video on channels such as Channel O, Trace, Lesotho TV among others.

“The music video was shot in Maseru by Scozzozzo Films and Blqinc and having it played on local and international channels means we are not just creating music for Lesotho only but also for the whole world,” SirSchaba said.

SirSchaba said the album is also available on www.ymetunes.com.