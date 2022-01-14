Shot in the arm for LNA

Leemisa Thuseho

METROPOLITAN Lesotho has donated off-the-field attire to the Lesotho Netball Association (LNA).

Handed over in Maseru this week to the association, the equipment is for the senior women’s team.

The attire, which includes tracksuits, t-shirts, golf shirts and shorts, is worth M30 000.

The equipment was initially supposed to be used by the team during the 2021 African Netball Championships that were held in Namibia from 9 to 16 November last year.

Unfortunately, Lesotho failed to make it to the tournament due to financial challenges.

Speaking during the handover, Seenyane Nthejane, the head of life business at Metropolitan, said the reason behind the donation was to respond to the team’s desire to look presentable at the tournament.

Despite the failure of the trip, they still needed to fulfil their promise as they are looking forward to a long relationship with the LNA, he said.

“The reason behind the donation was to respond to the need to need of the team,” Nthejane said.

“We were also doing that for the pride of our nation, we wanted our team to be presentable as we believed that would have also motivated the players.

“What also made it easy for us to work with the netball association is that it is one of the federations that are advocating for gender equality by simply giving women and men equal chances to play the sport.”

Nthejane also credited the association for the national under-20 women’s team’s bronze medal win in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games in Maseru last December.

In receiving the attire, LNA president, ‘Mamotšabi Lekhabunyane, said they were grateful for the support from Metropolitan.

“We are very happy with the attire and hope that this is the beginning of a long relationship.

“We call on the rest of the corporate sector to invest in sports because it plays a significant in our societies like bringing peace and fighting issues like gender-based violence,” Lekhabunyane said.