Senior FNB officials in fistfight

Bereng Mpaki

TWO senior officials at one of the country’s top commercial banks, First National Bank (FNB) Lesotho, are said to have exchanged blows at the bank’s headquarters in Maseru last week.

FNB Lesotho marketing manager, Lebohang Setlalekgosi, said they were investigating the incident.

Ms Setlalekgosi however, refused to give details of what transpired, saying at this stage they still had to protect the rights of the individuals involved.

“The FNB has begun an internal process to investigate the cause of an altercation between two of its staff members on 3 March 2021,” Ms Setlalekgosi said in an interview with the Lesotho Times yesterday.

“In line with our commitment and values of courtesy and respect at all times, we view this matter in a serious light. Due to the confidential nature of internal matters and our responsibility to protect the rights of the individuals concerned, we cannot provide any further information at this stage,” Ms Setlalekgosi added.

However, a leaked WhatsApp message indicates that the bank’s Home Loans Manager Pitsi Khafo exchanged blows with the Executive Head of Retail Teboho Mhlanga.

Office equipment like tables and glasses were damaged in the brawl, according to the message. It is not clear why the duo decided to engage in the fistfight.

Mr Khafo yesterday confirmed that he had indeed fought with Mr Mhlanga. He however, refused to say what caused the fight. He said the matter was now being investigated by the police.

His claims were however, disputed by police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli who said they were yet to receive any report relating to the matter.

Mr Mhlanga could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone rang unanswered yesterday.