Sehapi’s bid to nullify Law Society executive setback

. . . as Chief Justice removes case from urgent roll

Moorosi Tsiane

ADVOCATE Fusi Sehapi’s aspirations to become the President of the Law Society of Lesotho (LSL) have suffered a major setback after Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane struck his case off the urgent roll.

Instead, the matter will now proceed through the slower channels of the regular court roll, dealing a blow to Adv Sehapi, who is challenging the reappointment of the LSL Executive Committee.

In his application filed last week, Adv Sehapi accused the LSL of embezzling members’ funds and violating the Society’s founding laws.

He alleges that the current president, Adv Lintle Tuke, and his executive have spent close to M700,000 on entertainment, accommodation, and other lavish expenses without adequate explanation or accountability.

According to the court papers, entertainment expenses alone amounted to M195,778, while an additional M490,255 was spent on accommodation, meetings, and lodging.

Adv Sehapi is joined in the application by Kamohelo Khoboko and Tebalo Potsane, who claim they were unlawfully excluded from contesting in the recent LSL elections.

He further alleges that the Council misled members by claiming that the Society’s financial statements had been audited, while failing to account for several questionable transactions.

“The finance officer spent more time giving estimates instead of providing clear answers to members’ concerns,” Adv Sehapi said.

“They failed to account for the fidelity fund and never disclosed the auditor’s opinion confirming whether those funds were properly kept or misused, despite being held in trust.

“We strongly suspect they cannot justify this reckless expenditure of members’ subscriptions on entertainment, ‘meetings’, accommodation, and meals.”

Adv Sehapi also accuses the Council of deliberately excluding certain members from contesting the elections to conceal alleged misconduct.

He is now asking the court to nullify the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 25 July 2025, arguing that it violated Section 10(2) of the Law Society Act.

The AGM was held at Mahlakapese Lodge in Hlotse 300, Leribe, instead of Maseru, as legally required, he contends and therefore seeks a court declaration that the AGM was unlawful and therefore null and void, because it breached key provisions of the Law Society Act.