Segoete to relinquish Likatola coaching post

Leemisa Thuseho

THE senior national rugby team coach, Realeboha Segoete, could soon relinquish his post after he was nominated to contest the treasurer position in the upcoming Federation Lesotho Rugby (FLR) elections.

The federation is expecting its elective annual general meeting (AGM) on 17 April 2021 at a yet to be announced venue.

Segoete is going against one Motlatsi Mohlomi.

Segoete was first appointed coach on a one-year contract in September 2019 succeeding Roy Nyasha. His contract expired last year but the federation renewed and gave him three-year contract.

Since his appointment in 2019, Segoete, has never led the Likatola in an official match. This was due to suspension of rugby activities by Africa Rugby and World Rugby on the back of Covid-19 pandemic.

Segoete retired from competitive rugby in 2018. He holds a Level 1 Rugby Coaching Licence and is also a World Rugby recognised referees’ educator.

The association’s secretary general Litšitso Motšeremeli said in the event that Segoete lands the treasurer position, the new executive committee would then decide its next step.

He also said the association’s constitution doesn’t prevent executive members from performing any committee assigned duties.

“Our constitution doesn’t prevent executive committee members performing other duties outside their respective offices,” Motšeremeli said.

“However, I don’t know what the committee will decide in terms of the new coach. Nevertheless, I believe if we find another coach of Segoete’s calibre, we will hire him but if we can’t then he will have to continue as a caretaker coach while also serving as an executive committee member in the event that he wins the elections.”

If Segoete fails to win the election. he will therefore, remain the Likatola coach.

The elections will also see Letsielo Mabitle and Moleleki Moleleki challenging the incumbent president Fetang Selialia.

The current deputy secretary Ntsane Mahlatsi is unchallenged in his bid to become the next vice president.

Khauhelo Raphepheng will become the new vice secretary since he is the only candidate vying for that position.

There are three ordinary member positions in the executive committee and these are being contested by Morapeli Motaung, Setumo Monikazi, Palesa Pitso, Emmanuel Mpakeletsa, and Refuoe Makhasane.

The players’ representative position battle is between Paul Mari and Reatile Joele while Kananelo Mokhachane will become the women’s representative since she is not challenged.

The public relations officer will be appointed from among the three elected ordinary members after the elections.